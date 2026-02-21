RHOSLC Mary Cosby’s son Robert Cosby Jr facing new felony assault charges EXCLUSIVE

One day after Mary Cosby’s son Robert Cosby Jr. was released from jail earlier this month, the 23-year-old caught two new felony assault charges.

Robert Crosby Jr. was charged with felony assault and felony aggravated assault on February 5, 2026. According to court documents exclusively obtained by Starcasm, the charges stem from a 2024 altercation between Robert and his now-ex-wife, Alexiana Smokoff.

Alexiana didn’t report the alleged assault until November 23, 2025. As Starcasm was the first to report, Robert was arrested on November 9 after he showed up at his estranged wife Alexiana’s parents’ house multiple times. He was still in jail at the time Alexiana reported the 2024 assault to police.

ALLEGED ROBERT COSBY JR ASSAULT DETAILS

Alexiana Smokoff told police that on May 18, 2024, Robert Cosby Jr. “became upset with her when she flushed his drugs down the toilet.”

She alleges that Robert pushed her, “beat her about face and head, and kicked her in the stomach.” Alexiana tells police she pushed back, at which point Robert “grabbed her by the throat with a 3 or 4 out of 10 level of pressure and strangled her for 10 seconds, causing her to be unable to breathe.”

To back up her claim, Alexiana presented police with photos she took on the day of the incident. “In the pictures, both eyes appear red and swollen, her left eye has a lump below the eyebrow, and there is a red mark visible on [Alexiana’s] neck,” the officer states.

The police officer also explains why Alexiana waited so long to come forward about the alleged assault:

The attack was a late report, as the victim felt fearful and threatened to come forward. However, recently, in November 2025, the defendant was convicted of domestic violence offenses or entered into a domestic violence plea in abeyance in a total of four cases.

A warrant was issued for Robert Cosby Jr. on February 5. Starcasm could find no evidence that Robert Cosby Jr. was arrested, but the warrant was recalled on February 9. Robert posted bond of $2,500.

There is currently a protective/no contact order in place, and court dockets indicate Robert Cosby Jr. has been fitted with an ankle monitor.

Due to Robert’s prior convictions, he is facing multiple sentence enhancements. He is due back in court for a hearing on March 17.

