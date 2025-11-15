RHOSLC Robert Cosby Jr arrested for violating wife’s protection order EXCLUSIVE

The son of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby is back in jail in Utah.

According to jail records, Robert Cosby Jr. was arrested on November 9 for the following charges:

• Violation of a pre-trial protective order (2 COUNTS)

• Criminal Mischief with loss over $5,000

• Assault on a peace officer

• Failure to stop at command of law enforcement

• Interfering with a peace officer

Robert is currently still in the custody of the Salt Lake County Jail. According to Robert’s Public Safety Assessment Report, he is an “elevated risk of committing a violent crime.”

ROBERT COSBY JR. ARREST DETAILS

According to the probable cause affidavit obtained by Starcasm, Robert Cosby Jr.’s latest arrest is once again related to his estranged wife, Alexiana. And once again, the incident happened at Alexiana’s parents’ house.

Alexiana took out a protection order against Robert Cosby Jr. after his September arrests. I assume her parents and/or their house were off limits for Robert, regardless of whether or not Alexiana was present.

Alexiana’s parents told police they had just left to go to the store when they received a call from their 12-year-old son “stating that the suspect was outside and loud banging noises could be heard.”

Robert’s father-in-law accessed the home surveillance cameras and observed Robert “kicking his mother-in-law’s vehicle.” Alexiana’s mom called 911 as the couple returned home.

When the couple arrived home, Robert was no longer at the residence. “A short time later, the victim observed the suspect walking back down the road toward their residence,” the affidavit reveals. “When the suspect saw the victim, he turned around and attempted to leave. The victim followed at a distance to ensure the suspect did not return to the home.”

More from the affidavit:

When officers arrived on scene, they commanded the suspect to stop. The suspect ignored commands and attempted to flee on foot. Officers pursued and engaged the suspect, who actively resisted arrest by pulling away, kicking, and fighting with officers. The victim reported that at one point, he observed the suspect bite one of the officers, causing the officer to yell out in pain and order the suspect to stop. Due to the level of resistance, officers requested the victim’s assistance in restraining the suspect’s legs so that officers could safely gain control. The suspect was eventually placed in handcuffs and secured in a patrol vehicle.

After Robert was detained, officers returned to the residence and found “significant property damage, including a broken front window, damaged siding, and a rock thrown through the window of the victim’s mother-in-law’s Mercedes vehicle.”

Making things much worse for Robert is that his actions were captured by the victims’ security cameras. Robert also “admitted on body-worn camera that he was aware of the protective orders that had been served against him but chose to go to the residence anyway. The suspect further admitted to causing the property damage and resisting arrest.”

An argument was made by one of the arresting officers for Robert being held without bail.

I believe these to be additional condition(s) for continued detention: The current offense is a felony. There is substantial evidence to support the charge, and through clear and convincing evidence that [Robert] would constitute a substantial danger to any another individual or to the community, or is likely to flee the jurisdiction of the court if released on bail. The suspect is a repeat offender with multiple prior violations of existing protective orders involving the same victims. Each subsequent incident has shown an escalation in behavior and violence, indicating a clear pattern of disregard for court orders and law enforcement intervention. The suspect’s continued and worsening conduct poses a substantial and ongoing risk to the safety and well-being of the protected parties. Based on the suspect’s history, the nature of the current offenses, and the pattern of escalating violence, it is recommended that the suspect be held without bail pending further court proceedings to ensure the safety of the victims and compliance with court orders.

ROBERT COSBY JR. ARRESTED TWICE IN SEPTEMBER

It was widely reported that Robert Cosby Jr. was arrested on September 6 after he allegedly tried to break into Alexiana’s parents’ home via a dog door and assaulted someone in the front yard.

However, there were actually two separate arrests within two days of each other.

On September 5, Robert Cosby Jr. was arrested after he allegedly entered Alexiana’s parents’ home through the doggie door. Robert then reportedly went into Alexiana’s bedroom “causing her to fear for her safety, where he remained despite him being asked to leave by both his wife and his wife’s father.”

It was previously reported that Robert was arrested on September 6, but that was the date he was booked into the jail early in the AM hours.

Robert was released soon after his arrest, but quickly found himself back in custody.

As part of his jail release agreement, Robert was to have no contact with Alexiana. Despite the restriction, Robert allegedly texted Alexiana 11 times.

Robert returned to Alexiana’s parents’ home and reportedly tried to get in through the doggie door once again. However, this time Robert was confronted by his father-in-law.

Robert reportedly punched his father-in-law “numerous times,” which resulted in his burglary charge.

More from the affidavit:

He did this to try and get to his wife (the victim) who was the protected party. [Robert] also would not stop for police when confronted and had to be taken into custody by force. When asked why he broke the JRA he said he hears his wife’s voice in his head. All parties were related by marriage making this a DV crime.

The officer repeated Robert’s claims that he hears Alexiana’s voice in his head later in the report. “[Robert] says he hears the victim’s voice in his head telling him to come to the house, and if he is released I believe due to the above mentioned reasons will break it again.”

The officer says Robert’s actions have terrified Alexiana’s younger brother, who was 11 at the time of the September incident. “This has significantly effected the victim family, where the 11 year old brother is so scared of [Robert] he can’t sleep in his own room.”

PEOPLE RECENTLY SPOKE TO MARY COSBY AND ROBERT COSBY JR.

People spoke with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby about her son in an article published this week.

Neither People nor Mary made any mention of the fact that Robert Cosby Jr. was in jail at the time the article was published. People even claims to have spoken with Robert for the article.

“Robert Jr. tells People that he’s taking his journey ‘day by day’ and that he’s ‘not where I want to be, but I’m certainly not where I used to be.’ He adds: ‘I will get there!'”

Is it possible Robert was making a joke when saying he wasn’t where he wants to be — i.e. in jail?

Meanwhile, Mary Cosby seemed to remain completely oblivious to how her son Robert is actually doing.

“I feel like he needed that,” Mary said of Robert’s September arrest (actually arrests), “and that he understands that that’s the wrong journey.”

Mary also talked about Robert’s wife, although she seems reluctant to admit that is her title.

Starcasm was the first to share proof of Robert Cosby Jr. and Alexiana’s marriage in the form of their marriage certificate, but Mary still claims the marriage isn’t real.

“I still don’t believe she’s his wife,” Mary told People. “I think they were out of their mind, and they maybe made up something. They said that the marriage license is in a safe, and the safe is locked, and they have to bust it open because they lost the key. They’re toxic together.”

It should be noted that Starcasm was able to obtain a copy of the marriage certificate without a key or a locksmith.

We will continue to monitor Robert Cosby Jr.’s situation and share any major updates.

