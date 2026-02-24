UNEXPECTED Mia’s mom Nicole arrests and mug shots

Unexpected mom Mia Quebedeaux reveals on the show that she’s had a difficult childhood in part because her mother was often getting arrested.

“When I was growing up my mom was on and off being in jail,” Mia explains. “It was just, like, traumatic,” she adds.

MIA QUEBEDEAUX’S MOM NICOLE’S ARREST HISTORY

Starcasm can confirm that Mia’s mother Nicole is no stranger to a jail cell. Online jail records reveal no fewer than five mug shot photos of Nicole between 2016 and 2024.

The arrests we uncovered included charges for drug possession, domestic violence, and DUI. The DUI arrest was in August of 2024 and is the most recent we were able to find.

Mia’s relationship with her mother appears very strained in the Unexpected Season 7 preview trailer as there is a lot of tension over who will be in the delivery room when Mia gives birth.

Mia has yet to make her debut on the show, so it’s unclear if Nicole lived with Mia while filming. However, there seems to be evidence Nicole was not living with Mia when her house caught fire last month.

MIA QUEBEDEAUX HOUSE FIRE

Mia Quebedeaux’s house in Denham Springs, Louisiana caught fire on Sunday, January 25. Firefighters stated the blaze likely started in a barbecue pit, which Mia seemed to confirm when she spoke to Unfiltered With Kiran.

Mia’s statements after the fire, and information provided in a GoFundMe set up for her family, mention that Mia was living with her dad, her daughter, and at least one sibling at the time of the fire. There is no indication that her mother Nicole was living in the house at the time.

It appears Mia’s strained relationship with her mother, and her mother’s strained relationship with just about everyone else, will be a large part of Mia’s story line this season. Mia and her family are set to make their debut in tonight’s episode. After that, you can keep up with Mia’s story with new episodes of Unexpected airing Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.

