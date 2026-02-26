Corey Feldman Reaches $100,000 Divorce Settlement with Ex Courtney

Corey Feldman and Courtney Anne Mitchell were married in 2016 and were together for nearly seven years. In August 2023, Feldman publicly announced that the couple was separating, citing that they had simply grown apart and that Mitchell was coping with ongoing health struggles. At the time, both expressed respect and love for each other, with neither party blaming the other for the split.

Although the separation occurred in 2023, the legal divorce took over two years to complete. In November 2025, they reached what was described in court filings as a “global settlement,” resolving the major financial and legal issues related to their divorce.

Courtney reportedly sought an increase in spousal support during negotiations, at one point asking for more than $7,300 per month and retroactive payments, but the couple ultimately came to a different financial agreement.

On February 25, 2026, a judge in Los Angeles Superior Court officially finalized the divorce. As part of the settlement:

* Feldman **agreed to pay Mitchell a one-time spousal support amount of $100,000.

* Both Feldman and Mitchell waived any future rights to receive spousal support from one another.

This means that aside from the agreed lump-sum support, neither party will owe ongoing payments to the other.

At the time of separation, Feldman stated the split was due to life becoming difficult and health issues impacting their relationship, and he expressed mutual respect for Mitchell. In earlier filings, Mitchell spoke openly about battling COVID-19, hives, and chronic fatigue.

Feldman has since moved forward with his career and cited a desire for privacy regarding personal legal matters as he focuses on upcoming projects.

Corey Feldman, known for his roles in The Goonies and Stand by Me, has been married three times. His previous marriages to Vanessa Marcil (1989–1993) and Susie Sprague (2002–2014) also ended in divorce.

Following his divorce, Corey Feldman has been romantically linked to singer Adrien Skye, whom he has also been actively supporting and promoting as she builds her music career.

