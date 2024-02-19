[EXCLUSIVE] Why wasn’t Mikel Simmons at the Southern Hospitality reunion?

Southern Hospitality saw a 44% increase in viewership during its second season and the Bravo reality series is getting a reunion. The seating chart has been announced and some of the stars are noticeably absent.
Cast member Mikel Simmons told Starcasm why he wasn’t there…
Southern Hospitality
Southern Hospitality is a new realty tv series that just finished airing its second season on Bravo. The show, which is filmed in Charleston, South Carolina, birth place of Southern Charm, follows the happenings at Leva Bonaparte’s restaurant Republic Garden & Lounge.
Along with CEO Lea Aylor, Bonaparte runs a tight ship keeping her unruly employees in line. Cast members of Southern Hospitality include aspiring DJ Maddi Reese, Mia Alario, Will Kulp, Emmy Sharrett, goddess Grace Lilly, Lucía Peña, Bradley Carter, TJ Dinch, Oisin O’Neill, hottie Joe Bradley and gospel singer Mikel Simmons.
In an impressive feat, Southern Hospitality increased its viewership by 44% in season 2, revitalizing a lot of fans who are giving up on aging classics like Vanderpump Rules.
“Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently tracking to be the most-watched season of any show in the franchise in more than four years.” #RHOBH 4M viewers!!
“Southern Hospitality Season 2 (+44% growth)” LFG!!! #SouthernHospitality pic.twitter.com/X4rjX5JaDq
— MarTEAnis With Eddy (@MarTEAnisEddy) February 10, 2024
Southern Hospitality reunion seating chart
The seating chart for the first ever Southern Hospitality reunion has since been released, but while people were still debating who would be first chair, Starcasm made our own prediction:
Turns out we were (hella) wrong, and Emmy Sharrett took the coveted first seat that we anticipated going to pot-stirrer Bradley Carter. Bravo posted their official version shortly after ours and many fans were left scratching their heads.
This looks insane but we were way off on the seating chart – total “just grab a spot wherever” vibes 😂 #SouthernHospitality https://t.co/RT0x0Hpn4k
— Starcasm (@starcasm) February 15, 2024
Starcasm ran a poll on Instagram and 57% of fans agree that SOMETHING about this is wonky…
Mikel Simmons Starcasm exclusive
As you may of noticed above, Mikel Simmons wont be featured on the Southern Hospitality reunion Thursday, February 22nd… one aspect of the seating chart that certainly confused fans.
Personally we thought Mikel had an interesting storyline, between awakening to his sexuality and his drink-throwing back-and-forth friendship with bartender TJ Dinch, but apparently Bravo felt differently.
Simmons revealed to Starcasm why he was not at the reunion, in his own words:
Let me go ahead an answer this. If this was Season 1 100% I should’ve been at the reunion. I had no issue with anyone. There was nothing I needed to squash or to reveal. I wasn’t needed 🤷♂️. https://t.co/1PekiCDtsW
— Mikel Simmons (@iammikelsimmons) February 16, 2024
Twitter’s @RealityByAshley questioned his response, hoping that this wasn’t a scripted line instructed by producers:
I hope they didn’t tell you to say that 😭 but if you’re at peace with it either way it doesn’t matter
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) February 16, 2024
Though he wont be seated on the couch next to ‘Team Cool Kids,’ Simmons posted an emotional recap on Instagram giving fans some closure.
The Southern Hospitality reunion will air as the February 22 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen 8/7CST on Bravo.
