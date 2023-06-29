RHOP Gizelle Bryant gets emotional over this big motherhood milestone

June 28, 2023 Gizelle Bryant, Real Housewives of Potomac

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant sent her eldest daughter Grace off to college this week and showed some intensely relatable emotions.

See the heartfelt post below…

RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac is a Bravo reality series that has aired since 2016.

A core 4 OG’s still star on the series… a major accomplishment for a Housewives franchise. Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant have all been on since season 1.

The series follows wealthy women in the Potomac area, an unincorporated community in Maryland named after the near by Potomac River.

Newer additions include Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Mia Thornton, and Dr. Wendy Osefo. All of these women will be featured in season 8 which is expected later this year.

Gizelle Bryant

Gizelle Bryant is a RHOP OG, starring in all 7 seasons of the reality series so far. Bryant is a fan-favorite to many, known for her messy reads and “producer” like influence. Just don’t ask people about her style….

Gizelle has 3 daughters, Grace (18), and twins Angel and Adore (17) whom she shares with ex-husband Pastor Jamal Bryant. The two were married from 2002-2009 and divorced once it became known that Jamal was having an affair.

Grace goes to college

Gizelle’s oldest is all grown up and achieving a major milestone: going off to college!

In an emotional Instagram post, Bryant bares it all, giving fans a glimpse into her more vulnerable side.

In the video Bryant says:

I’m gonna keep it all the way real with y’all. So, just dropped off my daughter… I’m leaving her for the first time… she’s officially a college student and you know how like, you pack your suitcase and you’re like, checking out of a hotel and you’re like… oh my God, I left my charger in the room… and you’re like, is my charger in my bag? Let me look. And you’re like oh my God, I lost my phone, where’s my phone? And it’s like, you’re feeling like you forgot something… yeah, I feel like I forgot my child and I need to go back and get her… yes. The struggle bus is real.

Congrats to Grace Bryant on your latest endeavor!

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com



web analytics


Related Posts

About The Author

Ashley Marie