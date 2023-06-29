RHOP Gizelle Bryant gets emotional over this big motherhood milestone

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant sent her eldest daughter Grace off to college this week and showed some intensely relatable emotions.
See the heartfelt post below…
RHOP
The Real Housewives of Potomac is a Bravo reality series that has aired since 2016.
A core 4 OG’s still star on the series… a major accomplishment for a Housewives franchise. Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant have all been on since season 1.
Why are Gizelle, Ashley, Karen or Robyn never mentioned with Teresa and Kyle in the “OG” conversation . How many seasons does it take to qualify?
It’s been 7. #rhop pic.twitter.com/XWxidyKtnb
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) September 5, 2022
The series follows wealthy women in the Potomac area, an unincorporated community in Maryland named after the near by Potomac River.
Newer additions include Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Mia Thornton, and Dr. Wendy Osefo. All of these women will be featured in season 8 which is expected later this year.
Gizelle Bryant
Gizelle Bryant is a RHOP OG, starring in all 7 seasons of the reality series so far. Bryant is a fan-favorite to many, known for her messy reads and “producer” like influence. Just don’t ask people about her style….
gizelle is the textbook definition of a perfect real housewife and she is STUNNING. all people can ever bring up is her “bad” style because they KNOW how legendary she is. y’all better PRAY she doesn’t get a good stylist. I stan the OG queen of #rhop pic.twitter.com/0i8gBSHwMD
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) September 30, 2022
Gizelle has 3 daughters, Grace (18), and twins Angel and Adore (17) whom she shares with ex-husband Pastor Jamal Bryant. The two were married from 2002-2009 and divorced once it became known that Jamal was having an affair.
Grace goes to college
Gizelle’s oldest is all grown up and achieving a major milestone: going off to college!
In an emotional Instagram post, Bryant bares it all, giving fans a glimpse into her more vulnerable side.
In the video Bryant says:
I’m gonna keep it all the way real with y’all. So, just dropped off my daughter… I’m leaving her for the first time… she’s officially a college student and you know how like, you pack your suitcase and you’re like, checking out of a hotel and you’re like… oh my God, I left my charger in the room… and you’re like, is my charger in my bag? Let me look. And you’re like oh my God, I lost my phone, where’s my phone? And it’s like, you’re feeling like you forgot something… yeah, I feel like I forgot my child and I need to go back and get her… yes. The struggle bus is real.
It's actually refreshing to see Gizelle kinda lower that wall she has up, soo many parents could relate to how Gizelle is feeling, always love her scenes with her daughters 🥹💛
— chaos✨ (@cutieofcolour) June 28, 2023
Congrats to Grace Bryant on your latest endeavor!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com