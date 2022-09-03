The Real Housewives of Potomac is known for its excellent casting. Mia Thornton was no exception when she joined the #RHOP ladies last season. Her season 6 debut made quite the mark on the cast and the fans – Twitter is buzzing with anticipation to see what Mia brings us next. Will she have the expected “second season glow-up” or be a two season wonder? Most are convinced of the former.
I’m excited to see what Mia is gonna do with a 2nd season. I thought she was the BEST new housewife in a WHILE and if she does the typical “glow up” shes a legend in the making #RHOP pic.twitter.com/uYLRR6biTe
Who is Mia Thornton
First and foremost, Mia Thornton is a gorgeous wife and mother. The 37 year old currently resides in Maryland with her husband, Gordon Thornton, of 10 years, and children, Joshua, Jeremiah, and Juliana. Mia featured her whole brood last season and we will hopefully see more of her adorable children soon.
Turns out Mia doesn’t just read the ladies, she reads books. Mia is a graduate of Southeastern Institute, where she received her degree in Neuromuscular Massage Therapy. The educated queen developed Joint Chiropractic offices in North Carolina, Virginia, DC, Maryland, and New York – making her not just a Housewife but an entrepreneur, as well.
The Real Housewives of Potomac Impact
Mia had an explosive first season, doing just enough to mark her in the #RHOP history books. Getting under the skin of Candiace Dillard-Bassett, this iconic salad throwing moment was pretty incredible for a Potomac newbie:
Mia and Candiace throws salad at each other. (Cliffhanger) (Source @BravoTV @NBCUniversal) #RHOP pic.twitter.com/E6NGRBEccE
The aftermath of this moment was huge on Twitter. Fans truly seemed to love this wild moment. While the Real Housewives of Potomac is known for a good fight, this wasn’t one we saw coming.
when I text you “👋🏼🥗” it means pic.twitter.com/iUXo1BV1NR
I love a salad throwing queen. That salad toss was so smooth. Perfect aim. Mia doesn’t give a fuck about Candiace. Unbothered. I love that messy Mia can go head-to-head with Candiace and do it in such a chill way. A perfect first season housewife 💜 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/LN5p46ZCzP
Cancer Diagnosis and What Comes Next
The sad turn to the story is that Mia was unfortunately diagnosed with cancer in February 2022. While it appears she is currently cancer free, she did announce at one point that she’d still need to have some lumps removed. We hope the best for Mia as she fights this battle.
In her own words:
Despite these health setbacks, it appears Mia has every intention of powering on with her Real Housewives of Potomac career. Mia is slated to join the cast again for season 7, and although at the time of this article we don’t have the trailer yet (“WHERE IS IT, ANDREW?”) we know that #RHOP is set to return to Bravo soon.
