Return To Amish Are Jeremiah and Carmela still together?

Return To Amish couple Jeremiah Raber and Carmela Raber have had one of the rockiest relationships in the history or reality television. The couple make their return to TLC tonight with the premiere of Return To Amish Season 7. It’s clear they were still a couple during filming, but are Jeremiah and Carmela still together?
The answer to that question is the usual: “no, but with an asterisk.” Carmela kicked Jeremiah out of her Washington home and took out a restraining order against him back in March of 2022. Jeremiah was forced to live in his car and beg his social media followers for money so he could afford to drive across country to Ohio.
Jeremiah was able to raise enough money to get back to Ohio, which is where he is now. I assume Carmela remains in Washington.
Jeremiah shared a slideshow of images of himself and Carmela (accompanied by Whitney Houston singing “I Will Always Love You”) on his Instagram on May 2, 2022. “Even though we’re not together, I will still love her,” Jeremiah wrote in the caption.
A commenter asked is Carmela is now single. “No,” Jeremiah replied. “We’re still married and working things out.”
Jeremiah and Carmela relationship timeline
Starcasm has covered the #Jermela relationship extensively over the past seven years, as evidenced by this TLC montage of our articles from Return To Amish Season 5:
So, for those of you looking for a thorough #Jermela recap, here is a Jeremiah Raber and Carmela Raber relationship timeline compiled almost entirely of Starcasm articles. Just click to pink links to read the full posts as you take a trip down this Memory Lane roller coaster!
APRIL 7, 2016 – Jeremiah Raber engaged, wedding is April 16 in Vancouver
APRIL 19, 2016 – Jeremiah Raber wedding photo with wife Carmela Raber
JUNE 25, 2016 – Jeremiah Raber movie The Plain People canceled after sexual advancements on actress by cast member
JULY 24, 2016 – Jeremiah Raber, wife Carmela & The Plain People actress Ashley Genova feud over reported racy texts & photos
NOVEMBER 8, 2016 – Carmela and Jeremiah Raber move to Florida
APRIL 24, 2017 – Jeremiah Raber arrested for domestic violence
APRIL 24, 2017 – Jeremiah Raber arrest report: Carmela says he “strikes her on a daily basis”
MAY 1, 2017 – Jeremiah Raber apologizes for attacking wife Carmela
MAY 10, 2017 – Jeremiah Raber quits social media to “focus on him”
JUNE 3, 2017 – Carmela and Jeremiah Raber back together in Florida, but living separately
JULY 2, 2017 – Carmela and Jeremiah Raber divorce drama plays out on Facebook
JULY 3, 2017 – Carmela says Jeremiah Raber tried to shoot her, he says she conspired to kill him as public meltdown continues
JULY 31, 2017 – Jeremiah Raber kicks Carmela out, marriage is officially over
AUGUST 24, 2017 – Carmela and Jeremiah are back together
SEPTEMBER 27, 2017 – Carmela and Jeremiah Raber split again, he says she stole his wallet & files police report
??? – Jeremiah and Carmela get back together
OCTOBER 12, 2017 – Carmela leaves Jeremiah Raber stranded, she takes $15k and runs off
OCTOBER 14, 2017 – Carmela and Jeremiah Raber accuse each other of domestic abuse after dramatic split
DECEMBER 4, 2017 – Jeremiah Raber starts GoFundMe to save Florida house, explains why he doesn’t get a job
DECEMBER 18, 2017 – Jeremiah and Carmela get back together yet again, announce their divorce is off
MARCH 18, 2018 – Jeremiah reveals that he is leaving Florida to live with Carmela in Washington
There is a very long time period in which we do not get any updates on Jeremiah and Carmela’s relationship. Carmela appeared with Jeremiah on his YouTube channel to do commentary on a Return To Amish episode in November of 2018, and there are some photos of both of them on her Instagram page. That’s about it.
The two the most recent photos of Jeremiah and Carmela together were posted by her on Instagram on June 23, 2021 and April 24, 2021. Carmela’s account is set to private so I am unable to embed the photos here.
MARCH 23, 2022 – Carmela kicks Jeremiah out of the house and gets a restraining order against him. Jeremiah is forced to live in his car.
MARCH 29, 2022 – Jeremiah is still living in his car asking his fans for money. Carmela says Jeremiah was abusive and owes her money.
APRIL 20, 2022 – Jeremiah and Carmela’s relationship seems permanently over as Carmela doesn’t respond at all when Jeremiah is admitted to the ICU with diabetic ketoacidosis
