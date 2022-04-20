Soon after Breaking Amish and Return To Amish star Mama Mary Schmucker revealed that she has been diagnosed with colon cancer, her co-star Jeremiah Raber was hospitalized with diabetic ketoacidosis.
Jeremiah has been live streaming online ever since his estranged wife, Carmela Raber, kicked him out of her new house and got a restraining order against him earlier this year. In his streams, Jeremiah has been open about his recent health struggles due to being a brittle diabetic. Those struggles eventually overtook him and resulted in Jeremiah being admitted to the ICU last week.
“Jeremiah will be offline for a bit,” an admin on Jeremiah’s Facebook page posted on April 13. “He has asked that we admins keep you all up to date. He has been admitted to the ICU unit with Diabetic Ketoacidosis. We will be updating you all with any information as it comes available.”
What is diabetic ketoacidosis? Here is information on the condition from the CDC:
Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) is a serious complication of diabetes that can be life-threatening. DKA is most common among people with type 1 diabetes. People with type 2 diabetes can also develop DKA.
DKA develops when your body doesn’t have enough insulin to allow blood sugar into your cells for use as energy. Instead, your liver breaks down fat for fuel, a process that produces acids called ketones. When too many ketones are produced too fast, they can build up to dangerous levels in your body.
Jeremiah’s Facebook followers received some good news from an admin the following day. “Jeremiah is doing much better….he will be soon moved to a normal room and out of ICU,” the update reads. “Thanks everyone for all your prayers.”
After some followers openly questioned whether or not Jeremiah was actually in the hospital, Jeremiah himself shared a video recorded from his ICU hospital bed on April 14. “They were going to move me out of ICU,” 42-year-old Jeremiah explained, “but all the other rooms were full so they kept me in ICU.”
In addition to responding to those who were claiming the hospital visit was fake, Jeremiah also responded to those saying his condition was his own fault due to his dietary and other health choices.
Jeremiah reminded viewers that he had been living in his car since Carmela kicked him out of her house. He claimed that all he had available to eat was food from convenience stores and fast food restaurants. “You can only do so much if you’re living out of a car,” Jeremiah argued. “I don’t care what anybody says.”
#BreakingAmish Jeremiah Raber is currently living in his car after Carmela filed a restraining order and kicked him out of her new house. Plus, Jeremiah says a new season of #ReturnToAmish is done, they're just waiting on @TLC! https://t.co/0Zv8WvyRdB pic.twitter.com/31SXgMIly3
— Starcasm (@starcasm) March 23, 2022
Prior to Jeremiah’s hospitalization, his estranged wife Carmela shared a lengthy Facebook post calling out Jeremiah for numerous things, including his diet after finding out he is diabetic.
From Carmela on April 2:
When we found out he had diabetes I had bought tons of foods that he could eat according to his diet. I learned food recipes that he could eat and stay healthy and even offered to join him and eat together. I felt that I could lose weight myself.
He did not want to eat healthy saying I’m controlling him. He would bring home, cakes, cookies, cinnamon rolls, etc daily. Some days that’s all he ate.
Then I’d say “you wonder why you can’t get your diabetes under control”. He claimed those were fighting and trigger words.
I made his Dr appointments and took him to the hospital. I don’t understand how or what more I could have done.
On April 15, Jeremiah shared a selfie in front of a small body of water. “Thanks for all the prayers and well wishes,” he captioned the image. “I’m enjoying nature at its finest.”
