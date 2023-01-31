RHONY Eboni K. Williams wants to be a single mother

The Real Housewives of New York alum Eboni K. Williams is getting vulnerable about the topic of motherhood.
Opening up to Access Hollywood, the reality star shared plans to transfer embryos with or without a partner.
New York Housewife
Many know Eboni K. Williams from her one season on the Real Housewives of New York.
Appearing on what seems to possibly be the series final season, the season 13 housewife made her mark as the newbie hellbent on taking down Ramona Singer. (She was successful!)
During her run she was close with Leah McSweeney, who just so happens to be a single mother. It’s possible these two will lean on each other once Williams begins her pregnancy journey, a topic she was passionate about in a recent interview.
Eboni K. Williams pregnancy
Williams, 39, is ready to be a mother. As she tells Access Hollywood, it should be happening soon.
My biggest life update is that I’m actually pursuing a single motherhood journey. I don’t want to jinx myself with sharing too many details, but I’m deep into my process. I have embryos, and I’m looking to transfer later this year. So I’m in it for real. Hopefully, God willing, baby coming soon.
Interestingly, she is up front about the fact that she plans to raise the baby by herself. Does that mean she isn’t pursuing a partner? Not exactly.
Later in interview she spills the tea:
I believe in timing. I believe in the timing of life and love and all of it. I was texting with a good girlfriend this morning, ‘Listen, I’m totally open to it. I’m not gonna force it, and I’m not gonna fight it.
One thing we know for sure is Williams wont be returning to RHONY. It looks like she is currently focused on promoting her second book, Bet on Black: The Good News About Being Black in America Today, out now.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com