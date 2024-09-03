TEEN MOM Bar’s bail raised to $250k, felony stalking charge added EXCLUSIVE

Things continue to get worse for Teen Mom dad Bariki “Bar” Lockettsmith.

The 27-year-old reality star was arrested on July 7 and charged with felony counts of kidnapping and coercion constituting domestic violence, as well as a misdemeanor count of harassment.

The charges were the result of Bar allegedly breaking into his estranged wife Ashely Jones’ apartment after she posted a photo with another guy on social media, then holding Ashley against her will when she arrived.

Bar’s bail was set at $35,000 the day after his arrest.

Soon after Bar’s bail hearing, the misdemeanor harassment charge was dropped and a felony count of residential burglary constituting domestic violence was added.

Bar’s attorney later argued that Bar was unable to afford the $35,000 bail, and suggested that Ashley Jones may have been “fudging the facts” in her allegations against Bar. The motion asked for reduced bail, or no bail at all.

The request to decrease Bar’s bail backfired. At the time of his initial bail hearing, prosecutors were not aware of Bar’s extensive criminal history.

They were also not aware of the numerous previous incidents involving Bar and Ashley, including a very similar incident from December, 2023 in which Bar entered Ashley’s apartment and waited for her.

Prosecutors responded to Bar’s request to reduce bail by arguing that his bail should be increased from $35,000 to $150,000. Bar’s attorney withdrew the bail reduction request, and the hearing was canceled.

Bar charged with felony stalking

On Friday, prosecutors filed a new indictment against Bar in Nevada District Court. The indictment included an additional felony charge of aggravated stalking.

From the new indictment filed late last week:

[Bariki Lockettsmith] did on or between January 2017 and July 7, 2024, willfully, unlawfully, feloniously, and maliciously engage in a course of conduct directed towards ASHLEY JONES that would cause a reasonable person to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, harassed, or fearful for her immediate safety or the immediate safety of a family or household member, by in 2017, physically hurt ASHLEY JONES in California and/or in 2018, attempted to physically fight the parents of ASHLEY JONES in California and/or in January 2020, belligerently and physically put hands on ASHLEY JONES and drove away with their child in California and/or in May 2021, belligerently and recklessly discharged a firearm at ASHLEY JONES graduation party in California and/or in December 2023, threw water on ASHLEY JONES and violently destroyed property in her residence in Clark County and/or in May of 2024 emailing ASHLEY JONES “Now I’m at my lowest watch how dark it gets” and/or in June of 2024 texting ASHLEY JONES “Let me catch the ni**a around my daughter again though I promise on my life its gone more to worry about than it already is” and/or in July of 2024 texting and/or emailing ASHLEY JONES “Answer the phone before I send somebody over there” and/or “he better be tough, ima see both of yall by 7am today” and/or “aight ok im catching a flight now ima show you and that ni**a something” and/or by repeatedly calling, texting and/or emailing ASHLEY JONES and that course of conduct did, in fact, cause ASHLEY JONES to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, harassed, or fearful for her immediate safety or the immediate safety of a family or household member and in conjunction therewith defendant did threaten ASHLEY JONES with the intent that ASHLEY JONES be placed in reasonable fear of death or substantial bodily harm.

Bar’s bail raised to $250k

In addition to picking up an additional felony charge, Bar also saw his bail amount increased more than seven times the original amount.

From the grand jury indictment journal entry:

[Deputy District Attorney Kelly Porazzo] noted Defendant’s bail was previously set at $35,000.00 with High Level Electronic Monitoring after a Valdez Jimenez Hearing was held in Justice Court; however, her request would be for an increase in bail in the amount of $250,000.00 with High Level Electronic Monitoring and no contact with victim and victim’s family as there is new knowledge that was not in the police report. Ms. Porazzo indicated the charge of aggravated stalking was added as the Defendant has been harassing and terrorizing the victim in text messages. Further, Ms. Porazzo noted the Defendant’s has a lengthy criminal history in California and has an active Felony warrant in California. Ms. Porazzo argued that the Defendant is a danger to the victim, child, and victim’s family as well as a flight risk.

The court concurred and set Bar’s bond at $250,000. If his bail is met, Bar will be placed on High Level Electronic Monitoring. He is to have “no contact with victim and victim’s family.”

Bar is scheduled to be arraigned on September 5.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









