TEEN MOM 2 Nathan Griffith arrested again in Las Vegas

The ex of Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is back in jail in Las Vegas. According to Clark County Detention Center records, Nathan Griffith was booked on April 4.
The court case referenced by the jail is Nathan’s attempted battery by strangulation charge stemming from an altercation with his sister last year. The charge is listed as “specialty court sanction.” There is no bail amount set. (NOTE: The mug shot photo above is from a prior arrest.)
The 36-year-old former reality star was given probation in veteran’s court after pleading guilty in September, but he missed a scheduled test earlier this year. Nathan checked himself into rehabilitation facility in February, reportedly due to his issues with alcohol.
According to court documents, Nathan had a status check on April 2. According to the minutes from the hearing, Nathan was “not present and in hospital.” the entry continues: “COURT ORDERED, matter SET for further Status Check.”
Another status check hearing was scheduled for April 16. We will continue to monitor the story and share any major updates.
I believe @teenmomfanz on Instagram was the first to report Nathan’s most recent arrest.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com