Jinger Vuolo recounts mom Michelle Duggar’s hospital meltdown during COVID ‘I was afraid they were going to haul her out’

ByAshley Marie

Jinger Vuolo has been baring it all on The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast and April 23rd’s episode was no exception. The reality star shared a wild story about 19 Kids and Counting matriarch Michelle Duggar from 2020. Turns out Michelle was prepared to be present for her granddaughter’s birth but due to COVID restrictions was turned away. What ensued next is nothing short of chaotic…

Michelle Duggar hospital meltdown

The Jinger and Jeremy Podcast April 23 episode 41 featured ‘Finnegan’s Birth Story,’ a 50 min account of Jinger Vuolo giving birth to their newest child, a son named Finnegan Charles Vuolo. Born March 29, 2025, the episode mentions highlights from Jinger’s third birth including a controversial induction.

The highlight of the podcast however wasn’t about baby Finn’s birth story, rather his older sister, middle child Evangeline Jo.

Evangeline Jo Vuolo was born November 22, 2020. Atypical to Duggar tradition, Jinger delivered her second daughter at a hospital. The plan was for both husband Jeremy Vuolo and mother Michelle Duggar to accompany her in the delivery room and guide her through the process. When the famous family encountered strict rules enforced during peak COVID-19, Michelle reportedly flew off the handle.

This is the full story about Meech’s “freakout” at the hospital (spoiler: it’s not nearly as dramatic as the written version makes it out to be)
byu/nuggetsofchicken inDuggarsSnark

Vuolo vents:

She [Michelle] goes into Mama Bear mode. She is the sweetest, most kind, gracious woman you will ever meet. But when they told her that she could not walk me to Labor & Delivery that I had to walk by myself then she was like ‘Let me go back there, let me go back there!I was afraid they were gonna like haul her out because here she is she’s wanting to help me but they were probably about to push her out of the hospital like ‘You have to leave, ma’am. We’re going to bring security to bring you out.’ [laughs] but she was like ‘Please, my little girl is having a baby. Don’t make her walk by herself.’ So it was just a rough time you know, knowing she wasn’t going to be in the room with us.

Also in the clip from their podcast, Jeremy asks Jinger if she’s ever seen her mom ‘so fired up‘ and Jinger doesn’t skip a beat responding ‘a couple times.’ Some may remember when Mama Duggar TOOK DOWN A CRIMINAL on daughter Jana’s bachelorette trip.

What has gotten into Michelle lately?!

The conversation dissolves into Jeremy critiquing the strict rules of COVID, which fans were quick to point out may have to do with his California church perpetuating early pandemic-denier messaging. Either way, it’s an episode you wont want to miss!

