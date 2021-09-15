We’ve got confirmation of the My 600 Lb Life Season 10 premiere date, and it’s the earliest the show has ever come back from hiatus. TLC itself announced the news, though the network revealed little else about what to expect.
Fortunately, based on well-established precedent, we can assume at least a few things the new season will bring.
Plus, news of the early premiere should relieve fans eager for their My 600 Lb Life fix. (That is, unless you’re one of the growing number who’ve ordered yourself a Cameo from Dr. Now.) Season 9 was the shortest the show had presented since 2016. Multiple episodes still being filmed had to be put on hold when all TLC’s shows were shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As a result, Season 9 was only thirteen episodes long. And Season 8 was truncated, as well: it went sixteen episodes, though early press releases promised a complete slate of 20.
Speaking of press releases, here’s the info on the new season. According to TLC, the the My 600 Lb Life Season 10 premiere date is November 10, 2021:
MY 600-LB LIFE follows the journeys of morbidly obese people as they fight to save their own lives by making the courageous decision to undergo high-risk gastric bypass surgery. Chronicling lifelong hardships with addiction and the inevitable impact their condition has on their closest relationships, each episode gives an inside look at the extreme emotional and physical journeys each person must undergo to qualify for life-saving surgery with Dr. Nowzaradan. Join the conversation using #My600lbLife. MY 600-LB LIFE is produced by Megalomedia for TLC.
Like we said: disappointingly few details. But My 600 Lb Life‘s new season usually debuts either the first week of the New Year, or, as was the case with Season 9, the week between Christmas and New Year’s. So TLC is at least bringing the new episodes out almost two months early.
(It does seem at least possible that the reason TLC is bringing the show back early is there are extra episodes this season. We’ll keep an eye out for future press releases!)
And, given the fact that production seems to be back in full swing, Delta variant or no Delta variant, we should probably expect at least sixteen episodes for Season 10.
The show’s growing popularity meant its seasons kept getting longer and longer until Covid stepped in. Season 4 was twelve episodes long, Season 5 was fourteen, Season 6 was sixteen, and Season 7 — the final season before pandemic interference — made it all the way to 20.
Also of note is the absence of news from TLC about new Where Are They Now? episodes. Though it’s associated with and has My 600 Lb Life in the title, that show is technically separate from My 600 Lb Life.
It also usually begins its new season *after* My 600 Lb Life has aired all its new episodes. So, if Season 10 starts in November and goes between sixteen and 20 episodes, we probably won’t see any follow-ups on previous cast members until March or April at the earliest.
Not that there haven’t been plenty of new developments on that front. As we’ve reported, Season 6 star Brianne Smith Dias is living her best life, having lost 500 pounds, gotten divorced from Rick and engaged to the love of her life, and become pregnant.
Season 7’s Lacey Hodder has continued her weight loss success, as has Lacey’s Season 7 castmate Justin McSwain.
(Come to think of it, Annjeannette Whaley and Holly Hager have both offered very encouraging recent updates, as well. My 600 Lb Life‘s Season 7 cast has a lot to be proud of!)
As far as more recent cast members go, Tammy Patton from Season 9 may be filming a Where Are They Now? episode. And the same is true of Season 8’s Dominic Hernandez.
My 600 Lb Life Season 10 premieres on Wednesday, November 10, at the show’s usual time: 8 PM EST.
(Photo credit: TLC)
