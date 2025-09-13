LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Garrett Tanner gf’s topless arrest video goes viral

Love After Lockup Season 1 star Garrett Tanner is getting yet another 15 minutes of fame thanks to a viral video of his fiancée (and baby mama) being arrested after running across the street drunk and topless.

Garrett, who appeared with Johnna DiGrigoli in the very first season of Love After Lockup, is featured prominently in police body cam footage currently going viral on YouTube. The arrest happened in Florida on May 26, 2025.

FULL VIDEO INCLUDED AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS POST

In the video, posted by Watch Cop Cam, Pinellas County police officers arrive on the scene at a St. Pete Beach location. Garrett is behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz GLC and his fiancée Taylor is in the passenger seat.

As the officer approaches, Garrett rolls down his window. “Hey, we got a call about a woman running across the intersection,” the cop says.

Taylor leans forward from the passenger side. “Uh, what’s going on ma’am?” the officer asks. “You’ve got — your top’s off.”

Garrett doesn’t appear intoxicated (just defeated and tired) as he nods and shakes his head when asked questions.

Taylor gets out of the vehicle with her bikini top undone. She is very obviously intoxicated. Garrett later informs the officer that she recently gave birth, and she had been drinking for the first time since she found out she was pregnant.

Police officers observe what appear to be injuries on Garrett and Taylor, but both insist there was no physical altercation.

As far as why Taylor was running across the street without her top, she explains to the officers that she wanted to go to the Mermaids strip club to continue partying, but Garrett didn’t want her to. She hopped out of the SUV while it was slowly moving and dashed across the street, reportedly banging on the SUV hood at some point. That’s when at least one person called 911.

The officers seemed concerned about the injuries and really pressed both parties to make sure there was no altercation. During the interactions, Taylor remained quite loud and bold. She even boasted that she has an outstanding warrant for assault in Atlanta.

Seemingly due in large part to Taylor’s attitude, she was arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication in a public place.

After Taylor is placed in the back of the police vehicle, the officer with the body camera confirms her attitude didn’t help the situation. “She’s going for disorderly intox,” he tells Garrett. “If she wants to talk sh*t, then I’ll be petty too.”

Below is the full narrative from the arrest report.

The defendant was intoxicated by drinking throughout the day. The defendant said she got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend in their vehicle and got out of the vehicle and ran across the street topless which I (Dep Zimba) observed. Both parties had physical injuries but neither alleged any battery. Both denied having injuries even with apparent fresh injuries being visible. The defendant was very argumentative with deputies and was in public topless and intoxicated. The defendant said she didn’t care because she was from Atlanta, Georgia and had a warrant and was proud of it. The warrant is non-extraditable. Deputies were called to the scene with a 911 caller who also witnessed the defendant running across the street topless and was beating on the hood of the vehicle. The 911 caller was a passerby and left the area prior to law enforcement arrival.

The day after her arrest, Taylor was found guilty. She was assessed just over $500 in fines and fees.

I will include a tweet with a trimmed down clip, followed by the full arrest video.

#LoveAfterLockup Garrett Tanner's fiancée and baby mama Taylor's arrest video is going viral. She jumped out of their SUV and ran across the street drunk and topless because she wanted to go to a strip club. 🤦🏻‍♀️ #LifeAfterLockup Full arrest video: https://t.co/hqbkbvpRLB pic.twitter.com/g8DZ5WOVpJ — Starcasm (@starcasm) September 13, 2025

If you’re curious what Garrett has been up to after appearing on Love After Lockup (including multiple arrests), be sure to check out our Season One Inmate chart below!

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com