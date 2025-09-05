UNEXPECTED Max Schenzel pleads guilty to felony drug charge

Unexpected dad Max Schenzel can add yet another felony conviction to his criminal resume. The 26-year-old recently pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Max’s latest arrest and conviction resulted in a probation violation stemming from his drug paraphernalia possession conviction in April of 2024.

Despite Max’s extensive criminal history, which includes multiple probation violations, the judge saw it fit to not sentence Max to any additional jail time.

MAX SCHENZEL 2025 FELONY DRUG CONVICTION DETAILS

According to court documents, Max Schenzel allegedly possessed or used fentanyl and alprazolam on or about November 25, 2024.

In addition, Max allegedly “did use or possess with intent to use foil, a straw, and baggie” in order to use the drugs.

As a result, Max was initially charged with the following:

• Possession or use of narcotic drugs (Class 4 felony)

• Possession or use of dangerous drugs (Class 4 felony)

• Possession or use of drug paraphernalia (Class 6 felony)

Max pleaded guilty to the fourth degree felony charge of possession or use of narcotic drugs. As part of the plea deal, the other charges against Max were dropped.

On September 4, a judge suspended imposition or execution of Max’s sentence and placed him on probation for two years beginning on September 4, 2025.

In addition to being placed on probation, Max must complete 360 hours of community restitution. He is also required to “complete substance abuse treatment, including relapse prevention and aftercare.”

Max was ordered to pay a total of $2,109 in court fees and fines.

MAX SCHENZEL PROBATION VIOLATION

Max’s most recent arrest and conviction resulted in a probation violation from his prior conviction in April of last year.

As Starcasm previously reported, Max was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia in February of 2024. Court documents reveal that fentanyl was the drug.

After failing to appear for a court date, Max eventually pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed on two years of probation starting in April of 2024.

On the same day Max was sentenced for the felony drug charge (September 4), he was also sentenced for violating his probation. Max received the same two-year probation starting on September 4. He was ordered to pay just over $1,900 in fines and fees.

MAX SCHENZEL ARRESTED FOR THEFT

In addition to the drug charges, Max Schenzel was arrested for theft while on probation. The alleged theft occurred just 11 days after his 2024 drug possession arrest.

From the criminal complaint:

On or about February 19, 2024, the defendant knowingly and without lawful authority committed theft of property or services, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Filed on January 24, 2025, the complaint doesn’t provide any additional information about the theft charge. Starcasm is attempting to get additional details.

Once again, it appears Max is doing everything in his power to make matters worse for himself. The most recent docket entry from the theft case was from July 7, 2025 and reads:

Failure to appear on criminal offense, warrant of arrest issued, suspension of operating privilege ordered.

MAX SCHENZEL RESPONDS TO STARCASM ARTICLE

After publication of Starcasm’s previous article about Max’s felony drug possession arrest, he reached out to us with a response.

“I suggest you stop posting fake news and maybe post something about something good I did, like going to rehab that cost over $30,000, or living in Soberliving for over a year,” Max stated, before adding: “Don’t go posting fake news about me.”

In addition to being in a sober living facility, Max told us he has worked at the same place since May of 2020.

MAX SCHENZEL AND CHLOE MENDOZA UPDATE

As Unexpected viewers are well aware, Max Schenzel had a huge falling out with Chloe Mendoza, the mother of his seven-year-old daughter, Ava.

It doesn’t appear as though Max has been able to mend the fences with Chloe in regards to being able to see their daughter.

Max shared an Instagram story post the day before Ava’s seventh birthday in July of this year. Max revealed he hasn’t “been able to be there with” Ava for a “couple of years.”

Max’s full message:

Happy 7th Birthday to my beautiful daughter. Even though I haven’t been able to be there with you these past couple of years, not a day has gone by that I haven’t thought about you or missed you deeply. I hope tomorrow is filled with laughter, love, and everything that makes you smile. My greatest wish is to be part of your birthdays – and every part of your life from here on. Love you more than words can ever say 💖

Starcasm will continue to monitor Max’s criminal cases and share any major updates.

