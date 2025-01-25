LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Cheryl’s ex Josh Hyatt charged in 13kg fentanyl drug ring sting

Love After Lockup Season 3 inmate Joshua Hyatt is back behind bars in Colorado. Cheryl’s ex is facing numerous very serious charges after being arrested as part of an alleged drug ring that resulted in police seizing 13.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 5.4 kilograms of meth, 9 grams of heroin, and more.

Josh was arrested in October of 2024, as Starcasm noted in our Love After Lockup Season 3 Inmate Chart post. However, there was no information about any new charges against him at the time. Josh was still on parole and was booked for a community placement violation.

Josh was being held on $1,000,000 bond, but was later transferred to Four Mile Correctional Center. The Colorado Department of Corrections website indicates Josh is currently still in custody of the Four Mile Correctional Center.

JOSHUA HYATT DRUG RING INDICTMENT

Joshua Hyatt was indicted earlier this month on multiple drug charges stemming from his alleged involvement in a drug ring between February and October of 2024.

“The statewide grand jury indicted 10 people on a total of 25 counts in an alleged drug trafficking ring that spanned from Adams County to Prowers County between February and October of 2024,” Attorney General Phil Weiser announced in a press release on Friday.

More from the press release:

According to the indictments, Louie Gonzales, Chester Gray, Chelsea Hall-Chavira, Joshua Hyatt, Juan Mendoza, Edward Monroe, Asia Ralstin, Carlos Robinson, Dayla White, and Steve Yang allegedly sold illicit controlled substances, including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamines. During multiple traffic stops involving the defendants, police seized thousands of grams of illegal substances, including 1,471.5 grams of fentanyl, 2,017.3 grams of methamphetamine, 125.5 grams of cocaine, and 86.8 grams of heroin during one particular search of Hyatt’s vehicle in October 2024…

The investigation recovered approximately: Over 13.5 kilograms of fentanyl and pills containing fentanyl

Over 5.4 kilograms of methamphetamine

9 grams of heroin

3 grams of cocaine

#LoveAfterLockup Cheryl's "bank Robin Hood" Josh was tied to multiple other charges of theft, burglary, and robbery soon after he was arrested for holding up a Colorado bank at gunpoint. #LoveAfterHoldup #TonyTheClown 🤡 https://t.co/zXEH0nQYKV pic.twitter.com/ehIP637QC9 — Starcasm (@starcasm) August 21, 2019

JOSHUA HYATT CRIMINAL CHARGES

According to the indictment, Joshua Hyatt is facing 11 criminal charges — the most of any of the defendants. Here is a list of his charges:

[3 COUNTS] Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl (over 50 grams) [3 COUNTS] Conspiracy to distribute meth (over 112 grams) [2 COUNTS] Conspiracy to distribute heroin (7-112 grams) Conspiracy to distribute cocaine (over 225 grams) [2 COUNTS] Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I/II (cocaine) (14-225 grams)

Josh has two court hearings scheduled for next month. Given his extensive criminal history, combined with the quantity and severity of new charges, it’s safe to assume Josh is facing a lot of time behind bars.

JOSH’S GIRLFRIEND ARRESTED TOO?

Based on numerous Facebook posts over the past couple years, it appears as though Josh was dating one of the other 9 people who were indicted as part of the alleged drug ring.

Below is a photo of Joshua Hyatt and co-defendant Asia Ralstin posted on Facebook in 2022 and then again in 2023:

Asia Ralstin is currently facing charges of:

Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl (over 50 grams) Conspiracy to distribute meth (over 112 grams) Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I/II (cocaine) (14-225 grams) Possession with Intent to Distribute fentanyl (over 50 grams) Possession with Intent to Distribute meth (over 112 grams)

Below is an excerpt from the indictment detailing Asia’s involvement:

“On October 19, 2024, through a series of intercepted communications, Joshua Hyatt, Carlos Robinson, Edward Monroe, Asia Ralstin, and Chester Gray coordinated the distribution of approximately 4, 115 pills containing fentanyl, 41.8 grams of cocaine, 269.7 grams of methamphetamine, and 25.1 grams of heroin.

“Around 4:40 pm, in an intercepted communication between Hyatt and Robinson, Robinson conveyed an order for narcotics to Hyatt. Robinson indicated that Chester Gray would pick up the order, and Hyatt advised that Edward Monroe would facilitate the deal. The parties discussed amounts and prices for the narcotics. Around 5:46 pm, Johsua Hyatt was intercepted directing Monroe to facilitate the deal, to include advising Monroe on the location ofnarcotics and how to separate them out. Hyatt also told Monroe that Asia Ralstin would assist with the transaction.

“At approximately 5:55 pm, Joshua Hyatt was intercepted directing Asia Ralstin to go to the location of the narcotics transaction. Investigators identified the location of the deal as 2525 E 104th Avenue, Apartment 2025, Thornton, Adams County, Colorado.

“Around 6:40 pm, investigators on surveillance observed Gray’s blue Porsche parked by 2525 E. 104th Avenue, Apartment 2025. At approximately 6:59 pm, investigators observed Gray exit the apartment and drive away in his blue Porsche.

“Around 7:05 pm, officers observed Gray ni the area of2205 E. 104th Avenue, Northglenn, Colorado and initiated police contact. Following a search of the vehicle, officers located approximately 410 grams of fentanyl, 41.8 grams of cocaine, 269.7 grams of methamphetamine, and 25.1 grams of heroin.”

We've got 2 updates to our #LoveAfterLockup Season 3 chart showing which inmate cast members have been arrested again, which ones haven't, and which ones are currently incarcerated. (2 inmates were recently re-released.) #LifeAfterLockup https://t.co/Owqky3vHpK — Starcasm (@starcasm) October 22, 2021

DETAILS FROM JOSHUA HYATT’S INDICTMENT

Below are more details about the allegations against Joshua Hyatt from the indictment.

On April 4, 2024, investigators were conducting surveillance on a green Lincoln Town Car that was previously utilized by Chelsea Hall-Chavira to transport narcotics and observed that the vehicle was located at a hotel at 9009 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Investigators then surveilled the vehicle travel to a Super 8 hotel located at 9051 1-76, Henderson, Colorado. Louie Gonzales and Dayla White exited the vehicle and entered the hotel. Investigators also observed Joshua Hyatt arrive and enter the hotel. Investigators observed

Joshua Hyatt, Louie Gonzales, and Dayla White meet in the parking lot before leaving the area.

Investigators maintained surveillance on Louie Gonzales and Dayla White as they travelled southbound in the vehicle. Officers initiated atraffic stop on the vehicle on southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs, Colorado and contacted Louie Gonzales and Dayla White.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of approximately 2,621.3 grams of methamphetamine and 6,016 pills containing fentanyl (approximately 601.6 grams).

After realizing he was not cut out to be a bank robber, #LoveAfterLockup star Josh used his time in prison productively and published a novel that is currently available on Amazon! (Perhaps Cheryl's $30,000 went towards a typewriter?) https://t.co/bTCHgNEz3u — Starcasm (@starcasm) August 24, 2019

On October 6, 2024, Steve Yang was intercepted in a call with Joshua Hyatt, who was ordering a quarter kilogram of cocaine for $4,000 for himself and Chester Gray. Hyatt and Yang initially agreed to complete the transaction on October 7, 2024. However, the transaction did not take place on that day.

On October 8, 2024, Joshua Hyatt and Chester Gray exchanged text messages confirming the order ofcocaine. Later that day, investigators established surveillance at 9339 Brighton Road, Henderson, Colorado and observed Hyatt and Yang complete the transaction previously discussed on October 7, 2024.

Following the meeting between Hyatt and Yang, investigators intercepted communications between Hyatt and Gray and established surveillance at their meeting place of 2400 E. 88th Avenue, Denver, Colorado. At the location, investigators observed Gray and Charles Robinson get into Hyatt’s vehicle for a short time and then get back into Gray’s vehicle and drive away.

[Details from the October 19, 2024 incident that included Asia Ralstin are in the part of this article about her involvement.]

On October 19, 2024, following the recovery of narcotics from Gray’s vehicle, investigators intercepted Hyatt speaking to Monroe. In the communications, Hyatt expressed knowledge and concern about the law enforcement contact with Gray, and the parties discussed moving suspected narcotics into Hyatt’s black Infiniti vehicle.

On October 22, 2024, investigators executed a search and seizure warrant for Hyatt’s apartment located at ***** East 104th Avenue #1228, Thornton, Colorado and Hyatt’s vehicle, which was parked in front of Building 20 of ***** East 104th Avenue. Inside the back Infiniti, investigators located approximately 1,471.5 grams of fentanyl, 2,071.3 grams of methamphetamine, 125.5 grams of cocaine, and 86.8 grams of heroin. Investigators also located an identification card for Joshua Hyatt inside the vehicle.

Inside ***** East 104th Avenue #1228, Thornton, Colorado, investigators contacted Asia Ralstin. Inside the apartment, investigators located and seized approximately 180.4 grams of methamphetamine, 75.4 grams of fentanyl,and $5,539.00 inside a safe in the bedroom.

