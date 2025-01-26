Leida Margaretha arrested on domestic weapon charge, more 90 DAY FIANCÉ

90 Day Fiancé Season 6 star Leida Margaretha was arrested on Friday on multiple charges, including domestic disorderly conduct while armed with a dangerous weapon.

According to VINE, Leida was booked into the Adams County Jail just before 10PM on Friday, January 24. 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates was the first to report on Leida’s arrest, and he revealed the charge of domestic disorderly conduct while armed with a dangerous weapon.

A third party arrest website states Leida was also charged with mistreating animals and bail jumping.

VINE indicates Leida is currently still in the custody of the Adams County Jail at the time of this post. There does not appear to be a criminal case filed in court yet, which makes sense given that Leida was arrested late on Friday night.

The disorderly conduct and mistreating animals charges are both misdemeanors. The disorderly conduct charge carries a maximum jail time of 90 days, but the dangerous weapon enhancement adds a maximum of six months for a total maximum of nine months jail time.

The bail jumping charge is a felony. At the time of her arrest on Friday, Leida was still out on bond from her most recent felony fraud arrest. The bail jumping charge simply means that she has been accused of violating her bond conditions, which includes not committing any crimes.

LEIDA POSTED ABUSE PHOTOS JUST BEFORE HER ARREST

Just prior to her arrest, Leida Margaretha shared a photo on Instagram that appears to show a bruise above her eye. “My husband physically abused me,” Leida wrote over the image. “I won’t be silent anymore. Enough is enough,” she added.

The photo was followed by a text graphic message that reads: “I let everybody knows why I filed for a divorce back in 2024. I won’t be silenced anymore. Enough is enough.”

As Starcasm previously reported, Leida filed for divorce from her husband, Eric Rosenbrook, early last year. From our previous article:

Court records show Leida filed for divorce on February 12, with a stipulation filed on Valentine’s Day and a Proposed Order filed on February 16. The court dismissed the divorce on February 21, but that was not the end of it. Leida, employing some of her creative accounting tactics, attempted to dodge the divorce filing fee! “The Petitioner paid $180 via check and $4.50 via cash,” a court docket entry from February 28 states. “Petitioner issued stop pay on check. Therefore, owes Court $180.00.”

Many commenters online are speculating that Leida and Eric must have gotten into an argument Friday evening, during which Leida had a weapon in her possession at some point. (The statute Leida allegedly violates leaves the door open for the weapon to be pretty much anything, such as a knife, a gun, a hammer, etc.)

The speculative narrative continues with Eric calling the police and Leida making the Instagram posts prior to the cops’ arrival.

As stated, this is all speculation. We hope to know more on Monday.

Leida and Eric have a history of volatile altercations. 90 Day Fiancé fans may recall leaked text messages between the two in 2019 revealing that Leida attempted to harm herself with a knife and Eric had to intervene.

LEIDA’S OTHER CRIMINAL CHARGES

Leida Margaretha has been arrested twice on felony fraud and theft charges after allegedly taking money from companies she worked for. As Starcasm was the first to report, the first of those cases was dropped in December. It’s unclear why the case was dropped.

Leida is still facing felony fraud and theft charges stemming from her second arrest in May of 2024. Her next scheduled hearing in that case is in April.

A temporary restraining order was placed on Leida Margaretha earlier this month by a woman named Rachel Boehm. There was a hearing on January 15. Rachel was in attendance and Leida appeared via video.

Both sides argued their cases, which included a “written agreement between the parties.” There was also mention of a “husband’s review.”

After the case was heard, the judge denied the restraining order petition.

LEIDA ON 90 DAY FIANCÉ

For fans looking for a refresher on Leida, she was the 29-year-old former Indonesian beauty queen who married Eric Rosenbrook, a 40-year-old former military man living in Wisconsin. Here’s the couple’s cast bio:

Eric and Leida Divorced with three daughters, Eric, 40, met Leida, 29, after posting a personal ad. They began video chatting and immediately clicked, so he traveled from Wisconsin to Indonesia to meet Leida, who lives with her parents in a very wealthy neighborhood. Two days after arriving, he proposed, and now the two are preparing to move to the States and start a family. Eric’s daughters are worried about Leida’s intentions, and Eric is worried that Leida won’t accept his middle-class lifestyle.

Eric and Leida were quick to alienate a lot of cast members as well as bloggers. That animosity included multiple lawsuits being filed by the couple.

The toxic duo were also quick to alienate each other as well. They made headlines in January of 2019 after a series of text messages surfaced online. The texts described an incident in which Leida grabbed a knife and tried to harm herself before Eric took it away, picked her up by her hair, and then restrained her against the wall.

Eric later confirmed the authenticity of the texts and that police were called and a report was filed before Leida was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Given Leida’s legal troubles, I thought it would be a nice opportunity to take a trip down memory lane with a couple of our favorite memes depicting Leida as a 90 Day Fiancé villain:

