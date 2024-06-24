Two men were shot in the Westlake District of Los Angeles on Sunday. Video footage from the scene shows the girlfriend of Love After Lockup star Maurice Gipson near one of the shooting victims talking to an officer, leading to speculation that Maurice may have been involved.
UPDATE – @MerryPants spoke with Maurice’s family. “He is in a coma. He was shot 4 times – chest back leg and arm.”
According to KCAL News, “officers were dispatched to the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Alvarado Boulevard” at approximately 5:40PM Sunday.
More from KCAL:
They arrived to find two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both rushed to nearby hospitals in unknown condition.
Investigators say that one suspect remains at large. They are described as a man in his 30s who stands around 6-feet tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He was wearing a black ski mask, black pants and a purple shirt.
Maurice’s girlfriend Mandy at the scene
Street photographer @StillBrazy shared a video on Instagram from the scene of the shooting. In the beginning of the clip, you can clearly see Maurice Gipson’s girlfriend Mandy off to the side.
You can also see a man with long dark legs being lifted onto a stretcher and taken to an ambulance. Mandy appears to be heading for the ambulance when the camera pans away.
Mandy has braided hair and is wearing nude leggings and a black top in the clip. She has black and white sneakers and an ankle monitor as well. Also important to note is that she is holding two cell phones.
It’s easy to match up Mandy’s tattoos and one of her phone cases with photos and videos shared on her Instagram. Here are a couple screen caps of Mandy from @StillBrazy’s video:
Below is a screen cap of a recent Instagram story posted by Mandy in which you can clearly see her wrist and forearm tattoos.
I zoomed in on the crime scene photo of Mandy and added some recent images from her Instagram to illustrate the matching tattoos and phone case:
Below is a photo of Mandi with Maurice on Father’s Day in which she can be seen wearing shoes that look identical to those in the crime scene video:
Police scanner audio from the incident confirmed two shooting victims and identified one of the victims as a 25-year-old male. (Maurice is currently 31.)
Mandy posts about Maurice after the shooting
Mandy shared two Instagram posts after the shooting on Sunday, and they do seem to indicate something could have happened to Maurice:
Another Instagram story from an unknown account was shared on a subreddit dedicated to Maurice and Mandy in which the poster pleads for Maurice to wake up:
What’s the status of the victims?
There has been no official update on the health of the two shooting victims from local news outlets or LAPD.
@AccordingToAmber1 reported that “one of the victims was allegedly shot in the neck and the other one was shot in the leg.” @MerryPants reported Maurice “is at the hospital in critical condition.”
There are mixed reports about whether or not the other victim passed away as a result of his injuries. We will continue to monitor the story and share any major updates.
Maurice Gipson recent arrests
Maurice Gipson has been in constant legal trouble since he left his wife, Jessica Gipson, and son behind to move back to California.
The last time we shared an update on Maurice was in November of 2022, just after he and Mandy were arrested for felony grand theft and drug possession.
A new search of Los Angeles County Superior Court records indicate Maurice has not been walking the straight and narrow since our last update. He has four additional court cases since the felony grand theft and drug possession charges.
Maurice was charged with hit and run with property damage in April of 2023 stemming from an incident on Christmas Eve of 2022. The case is still open with a pretrial hearing scheduled for July 31.
In May of 2023, Maurice was arrested and charged with organizing retail grand theft. The case was dismissed in October of 2023.
Maurice was arrested in September of 2023 for shoplifting. The case wasn’t filed until earlier this month, and Maurice is scheduled for arraignment on July 16.
In March of 2024, Maurice was arrested for grand theft and evading a police officer. He somehow managed to post a $175,000 bond on May 1. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing today.
