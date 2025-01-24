| | |

BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Tigerlily’s cabin house details and price

ByAsa Hawks

Tigerlily and Adnan's cabin house in Texas

On the last episode of Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 days, Tigerlily Abdelfattah shared an update on her living situation.

“Since Adnan and I have gotten pregnant, we bought a cabin,” she revealed. “But, it needs remodeling before we can move in.”

Adnan and Tigerlily's house in Texas

ADNAN AND TIGERLILY’S CABIN DETAILS

Property records reveal Tigerlily purchased a home located roughly 30 miles northeast of downtown Dallas. The house has just under 2,200 square feet and features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

The 1.48 acre property includes a large rustic barn as well as another small cabin. The listing has no photos of the interior of either the barn or the small cabin, so it’s unclear what shape they are in.

Here is a screen cap of both exterior buildings taken from a video tour of the property — the front of the barn is in the inset:

90 Day Fiancé Tigerlily's property in Texas

The property was originally listed for just under $630,000 in August of 2023. The price was lowered multiple times before Tigerlily scooped it up for just under $550,000 in January of 2024.

Actually, the owner of the property isn’t technically Tigerlily. Property records indicate it was purchased by a trust with an unusual name. However, the address for the trust is Tigerlily’s former apartment featured on Before the 90 Days.

Plus, it’s easy to tell from the property listing photos that it is an exact match for photos and videos shared by Tigerlily. Of course, none of this proves that Tigerlily is the actual owner, merely that this house is the one she claims to have purchased.

ARE TIGERLILY AND ADNAN FLIPPING THE CABIN?

Tigerlily mentioned on Before the 90 Days that the cabin “needs remodeling before we can move in.” However, there are indications that the couple may be flipping the property instead of making it their long-term home.

The real estate agent who helped Tigerlily purchase the property posted a video on TikTok in January of 2024. “Before the renovation,” she wrote over top of the clip. “Stay tuned for the progress updates!”

The agent concluded by writing: “Buy, renovate, sell.”

It is logical to assume Adnan and Tigerlily plan to renovate and resell the home because they recently started their own construction and renovation company called 11A Agency.

“11A Agency is a renovation and repair company dedicated to turning your vision into reality,” the company’s website reads. “With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, we strive to deliver exceptional results in every project.”

I’m not sure how many projects 11A Agency has handled, but the website does include multiple positive reviews. There’s one for a kitchen remodel and another for a bathroom remodel, for example.

Tigerlily shared some cabin renovation photos on Before the 90 Days. In these two images you can see that the large freestanding fireplace and attached pantry has been removed, opening up the kitchen and living room into one large space:

Tigerlily cabin renovation

In this recent photo of Tigerlily shared on Instagram, you can see the carpeted floors appear to have been replaced with marble tiles in at least one part of the house:

90 Day Fiancé Tigerlily cabin photo

It has been just over a year since Tigerlily purchased the property, which seems like more than enough time for a renovation. However, the property has not been listed for sale since her purchase.

We will keep an eye out and let you know if the property is listed again.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com


