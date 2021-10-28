THE ASHLEY’S REALITY ROUNDUP – Are you curious why the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant moms were in California to film at the same time as the Teen Mom OG moms? The Ashley reveals that the Young and Pregnant moms were paired up with OG moms for advice segments. For example, Cheyenne Floyd was paired up with Kayla Sessler. I guess this is so Cheyenne could talk about what it was like having her first child at 24 after already being on two different MTV shows? Of course, MTV continued their borderline abusive disrespect for Mackenzie McKee as she was reportedly the odd mom out and wasn’t paired with anyone.
DLISTED – Chrissy Teigen put herself in timeout after being called out for online bullying, including telling Courtney Stodden to die when Courtney was still just a teen. Chrissy’s punishment is now over, and it completely worked! The model confirmed her full transformation into a good person during a recent interview promoting her latest cookbook, Cravings: All Together.
REALITY TEA – Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney reportedly had a pact to walk out as soon as Eboni K. Williams arrived at an event. The new report comes as part of a Mrs. Meeseeks-level amount of finger pointing among cast members attempting to divert the blame for a season that fans universally agree was terrible. But not entertainingly turtle-time terrible, just terrible.
CELEBITCHY – Paris Hilton is getting married! And it’s gonna be on TV! Paris returns to reality television with her new docu-series, Paris in Love, available to stream November 11 on Peacock. For those of you wanting to get a feel for what the new series will be like, and to meet Paris’ fiancé Carter Reum, Peacock has dropped the first preview trailer.
REALITEASQUAD – (VIDEO ABOVE) Corey and Evelin’s story lines on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are often full of holes as far as reality goes. So what about Evelin’s car accident story? Is that mostly fact or mostly fiction? Reality Tea Squad breaks down the “real story” based on what her sources have told her.
TAMRA TATTLES – Looking to catch up on those reality show episodes you missed this week? Or maybe you’re looking to relive the viewing experience with a reality TV-addicted bestie? Either way, Tamra’s got you covered! Check out this week’s recaps of Below Deck, Married At First Sight, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Dancing With The Stars (Kenya Moore Edition), Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Survivor!
THE BLEMISH – Gwynneth Paltrow has figured out the whole “living wage” problem: give employees discounts on Goop products! According to a new report, “Goop management acknowledged the company’s relatively low pay in at least one company all-hands meeting…senior leaders said they would make up for it, promising pay raises, one of the employees said. The company also offered equity to all employees, as well as perks, like free products and discounts to Goop’s sites.”
Vox – Plastic surgery procedures are on the rise, and so is our voyeuristic fascination with how they go wrong. Vox takes a look at our cultures growing interest in “botched” cosmetic surgery results. And remember, “’botched’ can refer to surgical complications, in cases where the surgeon didn’t perform the procedure satisfactorily,” explains plastic surgeon Anthony Youn. “It’s also used more subjectively to describe the appearance of a patient. This person might be happy with the result of their procedure, but others might dislike it and call it ‘botched’ because they think it’s too much.”
THE GRACE REPORT – (VIDEO ABOVE) Have you ever wondered if the children featured on reality shows can sue their parents for allowing them to be filmed? Former entertainment lawyer Stephanie of Wine n’ Chill tackles the topic with The Grace Report, focusing on the Teen Mom franchise in particular.
Links compiled by writer and editor Asa Hawks