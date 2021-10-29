On Wednesday (October 27, 2021) at 10:50 p.m PST, the night that Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 reunion aired, Dorit Kemsley was robbed at gunpoint in her home while her young children were there. About $1 million of her personal valuables were stolen, and Dorit told police that her life was threatened.
Two or three men broke windows to invade Dorit’s house. They found her in bed and threatened her at gunpoint, asking her to show them where the valuable items in the house were. Dorit said she pleaded with the intruders: “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I’m a mother.”
On replied to her pleas: “Kill her.” The robbers got away with $1 million in jewelry and handbags, but, thankfully, Dorit and her children were unharmed.
Dorit had just returned home from a wedding in London.
Thursday, October 28, 2021, several RHBH stars and alums came by Dorit’s house to check on her, including Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp.
Dorit’s husband PK Kemsley, who was not home at the time of the invasion, shared an update on Instagram on Friday, October 29, 2021, letting everyone know that everyone in their family is doing okay.
“Dear Friend’s and Followers
I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support .
Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love .
We can’t respond to every message ( I can’t even respond to all the texts and what’s apps)….
So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing ok .
I’m home and we are all together and will get through this .
The babies are great they are the totally unaware and life is going to return to normal hopefully very quickly
Much Love
PK and Dorit”
During Part 3 of the Reunion, which aired the night of the burglary, Dorit discussed details about her high-priced wardrobe. She told Andy that she buys all the designer pieces she is seen wearing on the show (often celebrities and reality stars rent clothing that they intend to only wear once.) She says she doesn’t even get discounts but pays full price. Some designers, often ones who aren’t as established as the brands Dorit wears, will offer clothing to reality stars for free in exchange for promoting the items on TV and/or social media. Often influencers can even receive a fee for promoting clothing in this way. Dorit says she doesn’t participate in these types of deals because she wants to wear what she wants to wear.
During this segment, which was focused on the luxurious high-priced items the ladies show off on the show, the topic of security and robbery was brought up. This season Lisa Rinna displayed a massive collection of vintage designer dresses that she was keeping in a detached garage on her property. Andy says he texted her right away when he saw that to tell her to get the valuable clothes out of the garage. Lisa says her dresses are now in a secure vintage storage facility.
They also discussed the robbery Kyle Richards was the victim of in 2017. She lost about $1 million in personal property in her robbery, including diamond earrings that were her favorite gift from her husband Mauricio, but unlike Dorit, no one was home during the break-in. After Kyle’s robbery, she felt unsafe in her home, so the family moved into a new house.