90 DAY FIANCÉ Stephanie Matto ‘buying a baby in Mexico’ via surrogacy

ByAsa Hawks

90 Day Fiancé Stephanie Matto is having a baby via surrogate in Mexico

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and The Single Life star Stephanie Matto just announced she is “buying a baby in Mexico.”

35-year-old Stephanie is notorious for trolling social media for clicks, but in her TikTok video announcement she assures her followers she is serious about the baby plans.

“I’m buying a baby in Mexico, and no, this is not rage bait,” Stephanie begins the video. (Her full video is included at the bottom of this article.)

Stephanie says the reason she is opting for surrogacy is because she has aplastic anemia and a pregnancy would be “highly risky” for her. “And that is a risk that I’m not willing to take.”

More from Stephanie:

This past year, I turned 35 years old and it really dawned on me that I do want to have a child one day.

After doing my research and after saving money for the past year, I have realized that surrogacy in the United States is not an option for me financially. And that is when I started doing some research and I found out that there is international surrogacy in different countries. And one of those countries is Mexico.

After having meetings with doctors as well as the agency that is in charge of coordinating these international surrogacies, I decided that the best step for me was to do surrogacy in Mexico.

Yes, this is a really costly procedure and process and it will require for me to travel to Mexico multiple times over the next year. And my first trip will be in probably February and March to have the egg retrieval and implantation.

At this point in my life, I do feel like I am financially and emotionally prepared to welcome a child into my life and step into the next stage of my life.

Stephanie acknowledges that some may not agree with her decision for ethical reasons, but she assures her followers she is “working with a really great agency that is very ethical and definitely takes good care of all of the surrogate mothers.”

STEPHANIE MATTO’S PREVIOUS SURROGACY EXPERIENCE

Stephanie reveals that she has had prior experience with surrogacy, but those prior experiences were much different.

“The entire irony in all of this is that before I ever got sick with aplastic anemia, I was actually an egg donor in my early 20s,” Stephanie says. “I donated my eggs to several couples who could not conceive.”

Stephanie says that donating her eggs helped her pay for school and a car.

“This is my first time ever talking about this online,” Stephanie adds, “and it feels very nerve racking because I don’t know what the response is going to be. But I’m very excited for this journey and possibly taking you guys along with me and showing you what it’s like.”

Congratulations to Stephanie! We wish her luck on her surrogacy journey, and we look forward to more updates during the process.

Below is Stephanie’s full TikTok video about pursuing a child via surrogacy:

@stephaniematto I am buying a baby in mexico. My first time talking about this. #surrogacy #storytime #surrogate #surrogacyjourney #surrogacytiktok ♬ original sound – Stepankamatto

