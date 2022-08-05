LIFE AFTER LOCKUP Ray and Brittany wedding photos and details

Britney Reed and Ray Ford make their return to WE tv on Friday night’s episode of Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup. Based on the preview trailer, a major part of Britney and Ray’s story line this season will be their wedding — and, of course, all drama leading up to it.
As we were the first to confirm, Britney and Ray got married in Montgomery County, Texas on November 14, 2021. Our confirmation came in the form of the couple’s marriage license, but it was Britney that actually broke the news about their nuptials.
In a series of very frustrated Instagram posts on December 19, Britney lashed out at Love After Lockup producers while sharing a couple wedding photos. “I’m gonna create my own show Bc I’m mf tired of the narrative and tired of people,” Britney captioned one photo of herself in her wedding dress.
Here’s that photo, followed by another wedding photo of Britney that she re-posted after it was shared by a family member:
In addition to those posts, Britney and Ray spilled the beans about their wedding by creating a public website announcing it! The since-deleted BritneyAndRay.com had the wedding date, time and venue — as well as information about the couple. Here’s the #Raytney bio blurb from the site:
Raymond and Britney met by chance in 2019 and as soon as they set eyes on one another they knew immediately that THIS IS IT! While there were obstacles to overcome, Raymond and Britney did just and did it together. Raymond and Britney feel blessed about this beautiful union between the two of them, and look forward to merging their families, and creating a family of their own.
The website revealed that the ceremony was held at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Montgomery, Texas. I assume that the ceremony was filmed for the show, and Britney’s fallout with production came after the fact.
Here’s a screen shot of Britney and Ray’s wedding website:
Britney was apparently able to iron out her differences with show producers, as evidenced by the fact that she and Ray are on the new season of Life After Lockup. In the preview trailer, viewers see Britney trying on a wedding dress and a tiara, but the wedding look doesn’t quite match up with the final photos above.
The preview trailer tiara doesn’t match up at all, and you can clearly see a plunging neckline on the preview dress (seen in the photo at the top of this post) that Britney’s actual wedding dress doesn’t have. Britney’s actual dress also features lace on her shoulders, which is absent in the preview trailer look.
Britney and Ray relationship drama
As previously mentioned, Britney and Ray’s story line on Life After Lockup this season will include the stress of wedding planning, as well as the inevitable drama surrounding a pre-nup. Let’s not forget that Ray owes more than $140,000 in restitution as a result of his string of drug store robberies that landed him in prison in 2018.
There’s also the small matter of an alleged mistress. Britney didn’t just go off on production in December, she also went off on Ray after rumors surfaced online that he was seeing another woman. Actually, it seemed like part of Britney’s anger at production was because her and Ray’s segments had been edited in such a way that fans were reacting positively to the Ray affair rumors.
Britney posted the photo above of a mystery woman and wrote: “This is what y’all’s Ray deserves.” The photo included the words “baby mamaaaa” and some heart emoji.
In addition to that image, there was a screen shot of alleged text messages between Ray and another woman that made the rounds online. The messages supposedly included a photo of Ray’s baby maker. (The image in the link has been edited to make it SFW.)
For a couple of months the couple managed to keep it a secret whether or not they had broken up. However, Britney let it slip that they were still together in late February when Ray’s arm could be seen briefly in a video she posted on Instagram. Since that time, Britney and Ray been openly posting together on social media, indicating that they are still a couple.
I assume the alleged affair and reconciliation will be included on the current season of Life After Lockup, but who knows? To find out we will all have to tune in for new episodes airing Friday nights at 9/8c on WE tv!
