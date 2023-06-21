RHONY Who is Bethenny Frankel’s fiancé Paul Bernon?

Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel is engaged and flaunting a massive ring. Who is her fiancé, businessman Paul Bernon?
Bethenny Frankel bio
Bethenny Frankel has worn many hats in her long career, ranging from chef, to businesswoman, to reality star.
In 2003, Frankel started a baking business called “BethennyBakes”, focusing on “healthy” cookies and meal delivery in New York City.
It was because of this brand that she was featured on the The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005 when she was one of the top two finalists.
The attention got her noticed by Real Housewives producers and Frankel was cast on season 1 of the New York franchise shortly after. She was a part of the series from season 1-3, and, after a brief hiatus returned for 7-11.
Founder of Skinnygirl brand in 2009, the still-produced line consists of low calorie salad dressings, alcohol mixes and more. Frankel sold the company for $120M in 2011.
Products can be found pretty much everywhere, including your local Walmart.
RHONY
The Real Housewives of New York is a Bravo reality series that originally ran for 13 seasons starting in 2008. Bethenny Frankel was an OG cast member, along with LuAnn de Lesseps, Alex McCord, Ramona Singer and Jill Zarin.
The show as it stood was “cancelled” or as Andy Cohen would say – “put on pause” – after a disastrous COVID season that was the first in franchise history to not get a reunion special.
A reboot of RHONY is coming soon, billed as “season 14,” however it goes have a completely original cast consisting of Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.
Who is Paul Bernon?
Bethenny Frankel has been in an on again off again relationship with Paul Bernon, though it looks like they are currently “on.” Frankel posted today flaunting a gigantic diamond engagement ring.
So who is Paul Bernon? Bernon is a Managing Partner at PMB Ventures, a private holding company focusing on investments in real estate, entertainment, and venture capital. He is the producer of several films.
Fans will be happy to know that despite his wealth, Bernon is a major contributor to Democratic politics. Paul is currently a member of the National Finance Committee at the Democratic National Committee.
He has been married once, to Ashley Bernon, and their divorce was finalized in 2017. He has been linked to Frankel since shortly after his separation.
Congrats to Bethenny and Paul!
