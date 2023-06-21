MY 600-LB LIFE “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits” Larry Myers Jr. has died at 48

There has been another death in the My 600-Lb. Life family. Larry Myers Jr. nicknamed “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits’ has suffered a heart attack at age 48.
Learn more about the season 10 star and donate to his family’s GoFundMe here…
My 600-Lb. Life
My 600-Lb. Life is a TLC reality show that began in 2012. It has run for a whopping 11 seasons, and features the Houston weight loss practice of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, MD.
Nowzaradan helps patients who are morbidly obese achieve a healthy weight through his infamous diet plan and by performing either bariatric surgery or a sleeve gastrectomy.
The show was created by his son, Johnathan Nowzaradan. The doctor has 1 child with Delores, his wife from 1975-2002.
My 600-Lb. Life has followed over 130 patients through the first year of their journey. The most famous clients are Justin and Steven Assanti, who appeared on the series several times since 2017.
Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits
Larry Myers Jr. was on episode 13 of season 10 which aired in January 2022. At the beginning of production he was 920 pounds. Over the course of his time on My 600-Lb. Life he lost 118.1 pounds.
Myers said that he was a “spoiled” child, and that his mother fed him whatever he wanted. Eating all that food made him “feel like he was the center of attention.” The gospel singer was 200 lbs. by the time he was 10 years old.
Bullied by the other children, the My 600-Lb. Life star found refuge in his faith… singing in Sunday service at his church.
He gained the nickname “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits” after going viral for singing about buttermilk biscuits at a chicken restaurant.
RIP Larry Myers Jr.
Unfortunately, Larry Myers Jr. has died of a heart attack at age 48. His family announced his passing on social media, as well as on a GoFundMe that is set up to pay for his funeral.
“Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits” lived in Houston near Dr. Now’s clinic, where he died in his home. It is said that at the time he was mourning the loss of one of his friends.
Larry Myers Jr. is the 15th cast member of My 600-Lb. Life to pass away since their episodes have aired.
