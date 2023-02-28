DUBAI BLING Safa Siddiqui gives fans weight loss tips after birth of baby #2

Star of the hit Netflix reality series Dubai Bling Safa Siddiqui has bounced back after giving birth to her second child. Her fans are wondering how she did it, and Siddiqui is spilling the beans in an Instagram AMA centered all around her postpartum body!
Safa Dubai
One of the main storyline’s of season one of Netflix Dubai Bling was Safa Siddiqui turning down her husband’s requests to increase the size of their family.
The Siddiqui’s had one daughter at the time of filming, Alina, who is her mom’s mini-me and seems to share her taste for the finer things in life.
During the season finale, Safa makes a shocking announcement – after years of arguing, and even considering a surrogate, the Dubai Bling star was pregnant with baby number 2.
@safa_dubai
Did I❓❓❓❓❓❓ 1️⃣pretend to be pregnant to get fahads real reaction? 2️⃣go for surrogacy? 3️⃣get pregnant?
Baby Bling
Known as “Baby Bling,” born December 2022, she is the second daughter for Safa and Fahad Siddiqui.
The new mother of two shared breathtaking snaps from the hospital, giving the impression that the birth wasn’t as difficult as she had earlier anticipated on the series.
Safa Siddiqui’s pregnancy and birth story will be featured on season two of the Netflix reality show that follows the uber-wealthy residing in the United Arab Emirates. The series has been renewed, though no release date has been scheduled.
Safa’s weight loss tips
Opening up her DM’s to questions from fans, ‘Safa Dubai’ on Instagram held an AMA and most of the questions ended up being about her postpartum body.
The Netflix star is tiny and seems to have recovered her body quickly after birth. The questions for Safa ranged from diet to waist trainers, and she didn’t hold anything back.
Congratulations to the Siddiqui family on the addition of their new family member. We can’t wait to see the story unfold on season two of Dubai Bling!
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com