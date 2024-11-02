GYPSY SISTERS Mellie Stanley’s ex-husband arrested for shooting up a hospital ER

The ex-husband of Gypsy Sisters star Mellie Stanley is currently in jail in Kentucky facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly fired a handgun multiple times in a hospital emergency room. He was shot by a police officer prior to his arrest.

George Lee, Jr. was indicted Friday on two counts of kidnapping, three counts of wanton endangerment and one count of being a persistent felony offender. The charges stem from an incident at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on October 19.

According to a spokesman for the Elizabethtown Police Department, officers responded to reports of an active shooter in the Baptist Health Hardin emergency room just after 5 a.m. Shortly after the officers arrived, Lt. Alex Ruiz fired a shot and hit Lee.

Lee was airlifted to the University of Louisville hospital where was initially listed as being in critical but stable condition. He was later release into the custody of the Hardin County Detention Center.

No one was shot by the bullets Lee fired prior to his arrest. It’s unclear what his motive was or why he was in the emergency room. The officer who shot Lee was a 10-year veteran of the department and was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

A hospital worker commented on the Elizabethtown Police Department’s Facebook post about the shooting:

Member of hospital staff here. Thank you for responding so quickly, EPD! I’m so happy our night shift coworkers can go home to their families alive and safe this morning! Very scary situation. It’s sad when we have to fear patients we are trying to help. Not to mention the same ER staff the shooter was just terrorizing was the same staff that had to rush to his aid after he was shot.

Mellie Stanley and George Lee, Jr.

Gypsy Sisters star Mellie Stanley married George Lee, Jr. in a small ceremony in Kentucky in May of 2017. Lee is the father of Stanley’s third child, daughter Divinity Rose.

As with all of Mellie Stanley’s relationships, she and George Lee had more than their fair share of issues. From the Starcasm article about the couple’s wedding:

The wedding comes as a bit of a surprise to some fans, as Mellie and George had seemingly been split for some time. (You may recall that Mellie even posted about potentially changing Divinity’s name after the break up, but she later recanted those comments and said some very nice things about Divinity’s dad.) But, it seems their love was rekindled very recently, and now they both believe they have found their happily ever after together. The two have been gushing over one another over the last few days on their now shared Facebook page.

Just a few months after their wedding, Stanley and Lee had a very acrimonious split. She accused him of physical abuse and posted several graphic photos of her alleged injuries.

Mellie Stanley and George Lee, Jr. Arrested

Less than two weeks after their very public, very acrimonious break up, George Lee, Jr. was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. His arrest resulted in some vile Facebook exchanges between Mellie Stanley and Lee’s family members that included allegations of abuse and molestation.

Within hours of George Lee Jr.’s arrest in Kentucky, Mellie Stanley was arrested in Louisiana.

Both Stanley and Lee were later charged with multiple felonies stemming from a massive coupon scam at Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us. “Authorities say Mellie and her husband used counterfeit coupons to purchase $18,000 worth of gear at both stores,” TMZ reported at the time.

Mellie Stanley’s supporters set up a fundraiser and crowd sourced enough money to cover her bail. Stanley posted her bail and was released in March of 2018.

Later that month, Stanley was arrested again in Indiana on charges stemming from additional alleged coupon scam purchases in multiple states.

In June of 2019, Mellie Stanley was sentenced to five years of probation as part of a plea deal. Stanley was pregnant at the time. She gave birth to her fourth child, daughter Serenity-Faye, in March of 2020.

In February of 2023, Mellie Stanley was arrested for larceny (obtaining money, property and services by false pretenses) in West Virginia. The charge was dismissed in July of 2023.

#GypsySisters UPDATE – Nettie Stanley and her husband Huey Stanley have bonded out after being arrested for conspiracy and fraudulent schemes on Wednesday. https://t.co/9Rcr77CpwA — Starcasm (@starcasm) January 19, 2023

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









