Do the Duggars celebrate Halloween? Counting On stars wear politically charged costumes

The Duggars from 19 Kids and Counting did not celebrate Halloween growing up, but some of the fundamental Christian siblings have decided to incorporate the tradition into their own families. See which Duggars are now saying ‘yes” to Halloween, and the politically charged costumes a few of them chose…

Do the Duggars celebrate Halloween?

The simple answer is NO, the Duggars historically do not participate in Halloween. For those living in Jim Bob’s ‘Big House,’ there is no celebration of All Hallows Eve. Matriarch Michelle Duggar discussed this once in an entry in their family’s blog:

While we do go to pumpkin patches and corn mazes, we don’t do the Halloween thing. From the beginning of our marriage, we just kind of felt like we didn’t want to celebrate that holiday. But we enjoy the harvest celebration. Our church fellowship has had different celebrations through the years that we’ve been a part of, ones where the children can play games and receive candy and toys and do all kinds of fun things, like a cake walk. It appears most Duggars still tow the line, but some of the fundamental Christian siblings have decided to incorporate the pagan tradition into their own families… including at least 2 ‘rebel’ Duggars featured below…

Jill and Derrick Dillard Trump supporter costumes

Jill and Derrick Dillard not only celebrated Halloween but their costumes have got fans buzzing. The couple posted that they are ‘always scrambling to come up with costume ideas,’ and in 2024 landed on garbage and a garbage woman, a cheeky nod to them being Trump supporters. (They even donned I Voted stickers and used their ballot envelopes for the costumes.)

The Dillard’s recently posted that they both voted in the upcoming presidential election early, using hashtags like #freedomisntfree and #americaprideus.

Sister Jinger Duggar, though she didn’t post in 2024, has publicly mentioned that if her kids with Jeremy Vuolo are interested in the holiday, they have no problem celebrating it (as long as it’s family friendly.) Vuolo mentioned this about Halloween on their podcast:

A lot of us see certain holidays as a social construct that maybe you grew up where your idea of Halloween is getting a cute outfit, with your friends, having your friends over, go trick-or-treating around your neighborhood, say hi to the neighbors, have fun and laugh with your parents, and you get candy, and you get to dress up. If my kids want to dress up and it’s fun time to wear a pumpkin outfit then that’s awesome.

Interestingly, all of the other Duggar siblings were silent on Halloween. While it’s possible they were just too busy to post, it’s even more likely they are continuing to avoid the pagan holiday many fundamental Christians associate with devil worship.

