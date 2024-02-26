PLATHVILLE Ethan and Olivia Plath exclusive divorce details

As Starcasm exclusively revealed last week, Welcome To Plathville‘s Ethan Plath and Olivia Plath officially filed for divorce in Minnesota on February 21.
We now have all of the divorce paperwork, which has some additional information that will be very interesting to fans of the show!
When did Olivia and Ethan separate?
The first thing of note from the filing is that the couple lists their date of separation as February 25, 2023. That was three months after the couple moved to Victoria, Minnesota.
The timing of the separation lines up with Olivia’s sister, Sophia Meggs-Roberts, stating in June of 2023 that “Olivia and Ethan are in the middle of a divorce.”
The separation date was also four days shy of being exactly one year before the divorce filing. In Minnesota, you do not have to be separated before you get divorced, so I assume the timing on that is coincidence.
Olivia and Ethan actually filled out the divorce forms on December 2, 2023. It’s unclear why they waited almost 2 months to file.
Reason for Ethan and Olivia’s divorce
For those of you wondering if there would be some sort of bombshell reason for divorce, such as infidelity, that is not the case.
As most would likely have guessed, the reason for the divorce was fairly vague and pointed towards relationship issues. From the divorce filing:
There has been an irretrievable breakdown of our marriage relationship.
What is Ethan Plath’s job?
The employment and income sections of the divorce filing reveal lots of information. We will start with Ethan.
According to the filing, Ethan works for Discovery (parent company of TLC) and UPS.
Ethan is a salaried employee for Discovery working an average of 30 hours per week. He is an hourly employee of UPS working an average of 24 hours a week.
The filing states Ethan makes just under $30,000 a year from Discovery. His UPS job pays a bit more despite him working there 6 hours a week less.
What is Olivia Plath’s job?
As Welcome To Plathville viewers and followers of Olivia Plath’s social media accounts are well aware, she is a professional wedding photographer. Strangely, there is no mention of that in the divorce filing.
When asked if Olivia is self-employed, the “No” box is checked. Her income section matches Ethan’s stating that she is a salaried employee of Discovery working an average of 30 hours a week for a little less than $30,000 a year.
Because Olivia only listed the Discovery job, and her total average hours worked per week is less than 40, she had to answer a couple additional questions:
QUESTION: Why is Petitioner A unemployed or working less than 40 hours per week?
ANSWER: Less than 40 hours: Work for Discovery is not consistent each week. I put 30 hours a week as an average. Some weeks are more, some are less.
QUESTION: What is Petitioner A’s past work experience (type of jobs, hours, pay, length of time at the job) and what are Petitioner A’s professional qualifications or licenses?
ANSWER: Talent for Discovery, Receptionist
Olivia listed receptionist and not professional photographer?
Will Olivia Plath change her last name?
Olivia Plath has stated publicly that she doesn’t plan to change her last name from Plath after the divorce, and the dissolution paperwork confirms that.
Soon after officially filing the paperwork, Olivia answered questions in her Instagram stories, including one about her last name:
QUESTION: Will you continue using the surname Plath? Why? I feel enormous admiration for you! ❤️
OLIVIA: Haha it cracks me up how many times I get asked this question 😂 Yes, I’ve been a Plath for the entirety of my adulthood, it’s the name that is tied to all of my personal and business assets.
I’ll probably change my name when I get married again someday, but I’m not in a rush. And I also don’t think that it’s a big deal. It’s a name. Names don’t “belong” to people, you can be called anything you want. 😂🫶🏼
Olivia and Ethan Plath’s assets, spousal support, etc.
According to the divorce filing, neither Olivia nor Ethan Plath own any real estate.
Under the section for assets, both marital and pre-marital, all that is listed is a 2016 Subaru Outback for Olivia and a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe for Ethan. There are no other vehicles listed. The value for all other assets is listed as zero, including jewelry, furniture, stocks, etc.
The filing also indicates that neither Olivia Plath nor Ethan Plath have any debts.
In regards to spousal support (or spousal maintenance), the couple left that section completely empty.
The blank spousal maintenance section, zero debts, and the nearly blank assets section seem to have raised the eyebrows of a court administrator. A Deficiency Notice was filed the day after the divorce was filed, and the court administrator highlighted the following concerns:
Paragraph 16(a) of the Joint Petition needs to be addressed as well as Paragraph 17 both on page 10.
Paragraph number 6 (spousal maintenance) on page 15 needs a response as well.
Are pages 22 through 30 filled out accurately? No bank accounts, assets or liablities for either co- petitioner?
Additionally, when submitting the Joint Petition, please efile the Joint Petition as well as a copy of the same document efiled as proposed order.
We will continue to monitor the divorce proceedings and will update as soon as it is finalized.
