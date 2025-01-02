|

BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Riley Diego engaged to Alexa Sánchez after breaking up with Violet Tuyet

ByAshley Marie

Before the 90 Days star Riley Diego is engaged! The 90 Day Fiance cast member met Viole Tuyet in Vietnam but their relationship ended in heartbreak. Keep scrolling to See Riley’s new fiance and watch his emotional proposal video below…

Riley and Violet

Riley Diego of America and Violet Tuyet of Vietnam were featured on season 6 of Before the 90 Days. While their relationship seemed icy at first, the pair eventually connected on his trip overseas, sharing at least one romantic night together.

Tuyet, a teacher from Ho Chi Minh City, started to act suspicisous after they made love and Riley assumed she was cheating. The pair was not able to repair their trust issues and ultimately called it quits. Fans later learned that Violet had suffered a miscarraige, allegedly Diegos.

Following his tenure on the 90 Day Fiance spin off, Diego made many complaints against TLC and his treatment of its stars – blaming them for low pay and ‘unethical’ treatment.

Riley Diego is getting married

Riley Diego from Before the 90 Days is officially engaged! The 90 Day Fiance star posted a video of him proposing to girlfriend Alexa (“Lexi”) with a big ring and a surprise in front of her family and friends. The proposal was decorated with balloons to celebrate the occation.

Riley’s ring for Alexis CREDIT: Instagram
Riley proposes to Alexis CREDIT: Instagram

The pair have been together for a while, posting many photos together on their social media accounts, like this one from back in February 2024.

It looks like Lexi is no stranger to the TLC world, supporting cast member Tyray as he launched his season of The Single Life. (It seems another thing she has in common with Riley is a love of cigars!) Alexa Sánchez lists herself on Instagram as a Realtor and ‘District 4 Vice President.’ She speaks fluent spanish and is a part of Cigar Behavour cigar popup lounge along with Diego.

Riley 90 Day Fiance engagement video

Watch Riley propose to Alexis in the video below, posted by 90dayfianceupdate:

