SISTER WIVES Robyn Brown accused of animal abuse after kicking elderly dog in resurfaced clip

Robyn Brown has been accused of basically everything under the sun from Sister Wives fans, but a resurfaced clip has everyone shouting ‘animal abuse!’

See the video of Brown kicking an elderly family dog, hear Gwendlyn Brown comment on the incident and find out what the reality stars have said about pets in the past…

Sister Wives and their pets

The stars of Sister Wives have shared their lives with us for decades, first appearing on TLC in 2010. Fans have gotten to know Kody Brown and his polygamous family, watching their weddings, funerals and even divorces. Throughout the series, several Brown family members owned dogs as pets. In a resurfaced clip making the rounds again, it is very clear that Robyn Brown is NOT a fan of animals…

SISTER WIVES Mykelti Padron turns on Robyn Brown, accuses her of lying

Fans are even convinced that Kody always loved dogs and changed his stance on the pets once Robyn entered the fold. In Season 5 they had to put Meri’s dog Drake down because of kidney disease and Kody said, “our dogs are part of our family.” Now in recent years he has told Robyn’s daughter’s Breanna and Aurora that they cannot get a puppy and got in a big fight with Janelle about her dog who sleeps on the bed.

Robyn Brown dog kicking video

Does Robyn Brown hate animals? Did Robyn Brown abuse Meri Brown‘s elderly dog? In a resurfaced clip from Sister Wives season 2 episode 9, fans sure think that the evidence against Kody’s last remaining wife is damning…

Watch the video below and see Robyn kick her leg towards Meri’s pet Drake, sending him flying into the air…

Slow-mo video here:

Slow-mo video of Robyn kicking a dog
Gwendlyn Brown reacts to Robyn animal abuse claims

It is hard to tell if Robyn is kicking the dog or simply shielding her child from the animal. Gwendlyn Brown, Christine Brown‘s daughter, has her own theories and even commented about it on her social media. Fans believe this is Gwen confirming the dog was kicked…

I didn’t even notice this before but is Robyn kicking Drake the dog here? There’s a difference between putting your leg up to get it off you and straight up kicking a dog, especially when it’s old and especially on camera…

Several Reddit threads have discussed this issue with the story popping up again this week:

Robyn kicking Maddie’s little dog… trigger warning ⚠️
Sister Wives season 19 currently airs Sundays 9/8C on TLC and Discovery+.

