THE DUGGARS Jill Dillard’s son Israel turns 8, does THIS “big boy” task

Jill Dillard is celebrating a major milestone in her family!
As her son with Derick Dillard turns 8, Israel stuns the family by accomplishing a major “big boy” task that is sure to make Jill’s life a lot easier.
19 Kids and Counting
Jill Duggar Dillard was introduced to television audiences when her family’s reality series premiered in 2008. Over the course of 9 seasons we got to know the hippie Duggar… the first to officially “rebel.”
Dillard has a nose piercing, wears jeans, partakes in alcohol… the list goes on. Her “wild” acts are enough to have her banished from Jim Bob’s “big house” though she does still see the female members of her family.
Most recently Jill met up with her mom and sisters in her home state of Arkansas, wearing pants of course (and she wasn’t the only one!)
Jill and Derick
Jill Duggar met Derick Dillard in 2011 and the two started a long distance courtship while Dillard was in Nepal.
Jim Bob accompanied his daughter to the Himalayas where the two met face to face and grew much closer, eventually leading to the pair getting engaged.
Jill and Derick Dillard’s wedding was featured on 19 Kids and Counting in 2014, as she was the first Duggar girl to have her nuptials filmed for television.
Israel Dillard turns 8
The Dillards have 3 boys – Freddy, Samuel, and Israel – who just turned 8 this month!
Israel is stunning fans with his latest achievement, a “big boy” task his mother Jill can’t believe he’s already accomplishing!
Now that Israel can cook dinner it is one more thing off Jill Dillard’s plate!
We love to see the Dillard’s promoting household chores among their boys, and not pushing gender roles in their family the same way that her conservative Christian parents do. Followers of the Institute of Basic Life Principles don’t often see “kitchen work” as being a basic life principle for men.
We also think “Israel’s favorite soup” sounds super delicious and honestly, we kind of want to recreate the recipe on our own soon.
