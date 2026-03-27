Four Duggar siblings have made statements about Joseph Duggar’s child sex abuse arrest



In the wake of Joseph Duggar’s March 2026 arrest, several members of the Duggar siblings have begun to speak publicly with a largely unified tone of shock, grief, and concern for the alleged victim. While not all siblings have addressed the situation, those who have spoken out have condemned Joseph’s alleged behavior.

Jill Duggar Dillard (Thursday, March 19:) “We were shocked yesterday evening to learn of Jill’s brother (Joseph Duggar’s) arrest. We first learned of anything related to his charges yesterday via a text from a friend who messaged us about the recent media reports of Joseph’s arrest and his alleged confession to molesting a juvenile female in 2020. We are shocked and heartbroken.”

Joy-Anna Duggar (Thursday, March 26): “What has come out about my brother is heartbreaking and deeply disturbing. My heart is with the victim, and I am grieved by the pain and harm caused. I have been a wreck this week and am taking time to process,” she said. “I have a few pre-filmed commitments that I have to post, but I will be taking some much-needed time with my family. Thank you for your prayers.”

“We strongly condemn abuse. We support the rule of law and hope that justice will be achieved. Our hearts go out to the innocent juvenile victim of this unspeakable crime and her family,” adding, “We pray God gives her strength, comfort and hope, and that she is able to get all the help and support she needs and deserves in the days ahead.”

Jinger Duggar Vuolo (Wednesday March 25, Jinger and Jeremy Podcast): “I did not think my heart could break like it has this week,” she said. “The pain and heartbreak that we’ve had over this and just thinking of how it’s affected so many — yeah, it’s just unthinkable. It’s so hard and painful on many levels.”

“Thinking about the victim who was brave enough to share her story has been heartbreaking,” Jeremy said. “Just the effect on that young person’s life is unimaginable. And then to see the ripple effect of that horrific crime, just across the board, it just has so many damaging, rippling effects. I think that’s been, for me, the forefront of my mind, is just thinking — the horror of a crime like that affecting so many for so many years. It’s devastating to think about.”

Jason Duggar (Thursday, March 26): “We, like many, have spent the week completely shocked, confused, and grieved to list a few emotions,” read a statement posted by Jason, 25, and his wife Maddie on Instagram. “We are disgusted to hear the news about my brother, however, this isn’t about how it’s impacted our lives. Our hearts are burdened because a child’s life has been turned upside down due to evil actions of someone who should have never hurt the vulnerable. This is something unthinkable.”

“We are angered by what was happened, and we pray God’s righteous hand and the court system will serve justice in the situation as deserved,” Jason continued. “Maddie and I have always had a special place in our hearts for the vulnerable around us, and we will continue to do so. To fathom that someone would abuse their authority to harass the innocent is vile.”

Not all siblings have commented. Jeremiah Duggar has remained publicly silent about the allegations themselves, despite remaining active on social media. Others, including Jessa, Jana, and John-David Duggar, have not issued widely reported public statements as of now.