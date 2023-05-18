DUBAI BLING Safa Siddiqui wins major reality tv award

Netflix Dubai Bling star Safa Siddiqui is being recognized for her epic debut on reality television.
Dubai Bling
Dubai Bling is a Netflix reality series that follows the rich and famous living in the United Arab Emirates.
Starring DJ Kris Fade, Zeina Khoury, and Ebraheem Al Samadi among others, the program has ran for one successful debut season, with a second already guaranteed.
Netflix describes the show as:
The glamorous lives of a group in Dubai. Millionaires are followed in their daily lives against the backdrop of luxury cars, fashion shows and exotic seaside resorts.
While the program has been praised by fans, it looks like at least one cast member is finally being officially recognized for their excellence.
The Golden Wings Awards
The Golden Wings Awards is an exclusive awards show featuring the best of the Middle East, their official website explains that they offer the most prestigious international award for celebrities:
The Golden Wings Awards are the most prestigious international awards for achievements of celebrities from the Middle East and around the world. The grand awards ceremony and exclusive red carpet will be held annually in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and will be hosted by Dubai Jewelry Fashion Week in Armani Hotel – Burj Khalifa, Dubai – honoring one of the most recognizable personalities from various areas such as music, TV & film, arts and other areas.
Taking place on May 16th at the Armani Hotel in the Burj Khalifa, several notable names from the UAE were in attendance, including stars of Dubai Bling.
Reality tv star of the year
Winning “realty tv star of the year” was none other than the adorable Safa Siddiqui. On a date night with Fahad, the couple got to enjoy a fancy evening out without their two young daughters.
Happy to accept the award, Siddiqui posted many images from the night, which also included musical performances and honored many in the beauty, film, and tv industry.
Joking that she needs a trophy room now for her golden statue, Safa looked gorgeous in makeup by Noor Prestige, and hair by sara_hairstylista – both of whom work on the series Dubai Bling.
Safa deserves this award for the “it girl” vibes that she brings to Bling. The reality star most recently wowed guests with a gigantic Eid celebration – solidifying her celebrity status.
