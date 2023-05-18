JEWISH MATCHMAKING Aleeza Ben Shalom announces podcast The Yentas

Everyone’s favorite Jewish Matchmaking star is teaming up with Michal Naisteter and Danielle Selber to bring their dating advice to a podcast audience with The Yentas.
The first few episodes are out now… check it out for yourself below!
Jewish Matchmaking
Jewish Matchmaking debuted in May 2023 and it has been a big hit for Netflix. The series follows professional matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom as she matches Jewish singles from Orthodox to Reform and everyone in between.
Ben Shalom is successful at pairing people up – in fact, at least one cast member from season one of Jewish Matchmaking is already “headed to the chuppah.”
We break down the Netflix matchmakers based on cost, success rate, and overall fan opinion. #IndianMatchmaking #JewishMatchmaking https://t.co/LSXsi80YHh
— Starcasm (@starcasm) May 7, 2023
When compared to Indian Matchmaking‘s Sima Aunty, the star of Jewish Matchmaking wins by a landslide. The lovable matchmaker is beloved by fans, which is sure to help with the launch of her newest venture.
The Yentas
The next project from Aleeza Ben Shalom is a podcast where she is partnering up with fellow matchmakers in the industry to discuss dating and meet with Jewish singles who are currently on the hunt.
The Yentas with Michal Naisteter and Danielle Selber is a limited series podcast. The description promises to share their “signature insight”:
Matchmakers Aleeza Ben Shalom, Michal Naisteter and Danielle Selber take questions from real people who are navigating dating right now and YENTA about it with their signature insight, perspective and compassion. This limited series is presented by Tribe 12.
Tribe 12 shares “the beautifully quirky side of Jewish community.”
How to listen to The Yentas
The Yentas is on multiple platforms, with 5 episodes already posted. Use the links below to check out the Jewish Matchmaking star and her colleagues dish out advice to singles.
The podcast has featured some amazing guests, including Jeremy Hamburgh, friendship and dating coach who is also the founder of My Best Social Life: mybestsociallife.com.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com