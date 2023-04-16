19 Kids and Counting Amy Duggar reverting to Jim Bob’s strict modesty rules? PHOTOS

Amy Duggar King was arguably the first rebel to emerge from 19 Kids and Counting. Continually praised for bucking her strict family’s modesty standards, MOST headlines are of Amy ‘flaunting it all.’
However… something weird is brewing in Duggar-land. On a recent shopping trip with Jill Dillard, Duggar King was spotted wearing a very Jim Bob approved outfit.
Is Cousin Amy caving in to family pressure? See the surprising photos below.
Amy Duggar King
Amy Duggar King is the cousin of the crew from 19 Kids and Counting. Seen as a rebel, there’s even been times where Amy wasn’t allowed around the younger Duggars because of her immodest ways.
Married to Dillon King since 2015, the distant Duggar has always played by her own rules, and never really followed the modesty standards imposed by uncle Jim Bob on the rest of the family.
The 36 year old mother of one spends a lot of time with Jill Dillard, another family ‘outcast.’ Besides the two of them both not being allowed in the ‘Big House,’ they share the rejection of wearing only dresses and skirts in common… at least until recently.
Amy stuns in Duggar-approved outfit
This week, Amy Duggar King and her mother, Deanna Jordan (who happens to be Jim Bob’s sister) were spotted out shopping with cousin Jill Dillard.
The posts to Jill’s story were paid advertising, as they were promoting the thrift store Potter’s House in nearby Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
What is most interesting about this trip is what everyone wore. Deanna and Jill were both donning pants, a typical choice for rebel Duggar’s these days.
Amy’s outfit was a little more surprising:
In the photos above you see Amy wearing the traditional long denim skirt with leggings underneath for added modesty. She’s also wearing a baggy t-shirt.
Why did Amy choose this outfit to wear out with Jill Duggar of all people? We don’t really know, but for someone who’s been all over the news for flaunting her sexy figure, it comes as quite a surprise to fans.
Jim Bob Duggar’s modesty standards
The Duggar parents have been nothing but vocal about their modesty standards.
While most of the older girls who have left Jim Bob’s house now wear jeans, every one of the children living under his roof still follow the standard – often opting for the denim skirt trend Amy was wearing with Jill.
The Duggars have commented on this before, with Michelle explaining:
By keeping those private areas covered, there’s not any “defrauding” going on. My kids are taught the definition of defrauding as stirring up desires that cannot be righteously fulfilled. We don’t believe in defrauding others by the way we dress. And different people may be defrauded by different things. We can’t control their thoughts, but we’re responsible before God for our part. And so years ago, I just felt between me and my Lord that I really needed to dress modestly.
So what is going on with Amy? Was this a break from her own tradition of opting for more revealing styles, or has Cousin Amy finally caved and started following Jim Bob’s modesty standards after all?
Stay tuned!
