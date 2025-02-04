| | | |

Craig Conover’s feud with Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula continues as he unfollows Summer House stars

ByAshley Marie

Southern Charm star Craig Conover is draining the swamp and has unfollowed Summer House stars Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke following an interview they did spilling tea on Conover’s split from Paige DeSorbo.

Read more about their ongoing feud and see who Craig still follows from Summer House

The feud between Craig and Kyle

Before the biggest Bravo breakup happened between Southern Charm‘s Craig Conover and Summer House‘s Paige DeSorbo, things were going seemingly smooth between the casts of the two shows. Stars crossed between series often and many from both participated in the now cancelled Winter House together.

Kyle Cooke, founder of Loverboy alcoholic spritzers, came for Conover when the Southern Charm star signed a deal to promote Spritz Society, a direct competitor of Loverboy. The miscommunication and accusations between them stirred up rumors of a feud, but they had all been following each other on social media… until now.

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula interview

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are currently doing press for the latest season of Summer House premiering Wednesday, February 12th. As expected they are being asked about their friend’s infamous breakup, and the couple is coming out hard in defense of Paige DeSorbo.

In recent interviews, Batula said Craig should have shut down the cheating rumors after he announced their breakup on social media and that he essentially ‘sent the dogs‘ after her.

Telling Virtual Reali-Tea:

To not clear up any of the cheating rumors is insanity. Insanity. That was still your girlfriend of three years. Like, stand up for her a little bit.

Kyle Cooke then spilled the tea alleging Conover told him that he and DeSorbo ‘might not make it’ insinuating there was no way he could be as ‘shocked’ as he represented to fans. Watch the clip below:

Conover unfollows Summer House stars

Reddit sleuths were quick to notice that Craig Conover unfollowed both Summer House stars following their media blitz. It was also reported that Conover unfollowed ex Paige DeSorbo on social media last week, as well. Is Craig draing the swamp or is he trying to avoid seeing the attacks against him?

From the Summer House cast Craig still follows Jesse Soloman and West Wilson, as well as Paige’s close friends Ciara Miller and Hannah Berner… (ummm weird!?)

Craig unfollowed Amanda & Kyle Cooke after their recent interview
byu/Chiffygurl inSoutherncharm

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com



web analytics


Similar Posts

SOUTHERN CHARM Season 9 explosive preview – did Austen sleep with Shep’s gf?

SOUTHERN CHARM Season 9 explosive preview – did Austen sleep with Shep’s gf?

ByAshley Marie

The preview has dropped for season 9 of Bravo’s Southern Charm. Watch the explosive sneak peak here featuring Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy and more… Did Austen sleep with Shep’s (ex?) girlfriend? Southern Charm Southern Charm is a Bravo reality show that is about to air its 9th season. First premiered in 2014, the…

SUMMER HOUSE Sewing Down South launches Paige DeSorbo Collection
| | | |

SUMMER HOUSE Sewing Down South launches Paige DeSorbo Collection

ByAshley Marie

Southern Charm star Craig Conover is continuing to cultivate his successful pillow business Sewing Down South. For his newest collection he’s called on his perfect, gorgeous girlfriend Paige DeSorbo who has added a new geometric vibe to his characteristically bold assortment of prints. Sewing Down South “What’s wrong with Craig Conover’s sewing?” NOTHING! In fact,…

WINTER HOUSE Amanda Batula avoids filming season 3 amid cheating rumors
| |

WINTER HOUSE Amanda Batula avoids filming season 3 amid cheating rumors

ByAshley Marie

Filming for Winter House season 3 has begun… but one star is noticeably absent! Is Amanda Batula avoiding the house due to husband Kyle Cooke’s cheating rumors, or is it possible she has a different excuse? Is Kyle Cooke a cheater? Amanda Batula is definitely going through it these days. Bombarded with rumors that mullet-clad…

SUMMER HOUSE Did Paige DeSorbo predict Lindsay and Danielle’s fall out?
| | | |

SUMMER HOUSE Did Paige DeSorbo predict Lindsay and Danielle’s fall out?

ByAshley Marie

Summer House season 7 is now airing on Bravo and fans are starting to see how big storylines unfold. Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera have had a friendship falling out, no longer bff’s by the conclusion of the season. Interestingly, it looks like Paige DeSorbo may have seen it coming all along. Lindsay and Carl…