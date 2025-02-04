Craig Conover’s feud with Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula continues as he unfollows Summer House stars

Southern Charm star Craig Conover is draining the swamp and has unfollowed Summer House stars Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke following an interview they did spilling tea on Conover’s split from Paige DeSorbo.

The feud between Craig and Kyle

Before the biggest Bravo breakup happened between Southern Charm‘s Craig Conover and Summer House‘s Paige DeSorbo, things were going seemingly smooth between the casts of the two shows. Stars crossed between series often and many from both participated in the now cancelled Winter House together.

Kyle Cooke, founder of Loverboy alcoholic spritzers, came for Conover when the Southern Charm star signed a deal to promote Spritz Society, a direct competitor of Loverboy. The miscommunication and accusations between them stirred up rumors of a feud, but they had all been following each other on social media… until now.

Craig promoting Spritz Society a cute canned alcoholic ice tea beverage that definitely isn’t Loverboy…#SouthernCharm pic.twitter.com/rLNr1fs8yQ — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) September 17, 2024

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula interview

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are currently doing press for the latest season of Summer House premiering Wednesday, February 12th. As expected they are being asked about their friend’s infamous breakup, and the couple is coming out hard in defense of Paige DeSorbo.

In recent interviews, Batula said Craig should have shut down the cheating rumors after he announced their breakup on social media and that he essentially ‘sent the dogs‘ after her.

Telling Virtual Reali-Tea:

To not clear up any of the cheating rumors is insanity. Insanity. That was still your girlfriend of three years. Like, stand up for her a little bit.

Kyle Cooke then spilled the tea alleging Conover told him that he and DeSorbo ‘might not make it’ insinuating there was no way he could be as ‘shocked’ as he represented to fans. Watch the clip below:

Conover unfollows Summer House stars

Reddit sleuths were quick to notice that Craig Conover unfollowed both Summer House stars following their media blitz. It was also reported that Conover unfollowed ex Paige DeSorbo on social media last week, as well. Is Craig draing the swamp or is he trying to avoid seeing the attacks against him?

From the Summer House cast Craig still follows Jesse Soloman and West Wilson, as well as Paige’s close friends Ciara Miller and Hannah Berner… (ummm weird!?)

