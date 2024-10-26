| |

SUMMER HOUSE What is Flowerboy? Kyle Cooke adding THC sodas to Loverboy sparkling hard tea brand

ByAshley Marie

Summer House stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula run the successful alcohol brand Loverboy and it looks like they are expanding with the help of a diss from friend Carl Radke. Flowerboy THC sodas are coming soon and seem to be named after the role Cooke was offered in Radke’s now cancelled wedding to Lindsay Hubbard.

Flowerboy

Flowerboy THC-infused soda is coming! It looks like Kyle Cooke is adding a new product to his expanding Loverboy brand. According to the official website that appears to still be under construction, they will be offering a Classic Cola, Grape Soda and Orange Soda with 5MG of THC/12 oz can.

Being sold in 12 packs for $32.99 it is unclear if they will be available in brick-and-mortar or if you can only order them online. We don’t even know what they’ll taste like because the boilerplate info is from their Non-Alcoholic White Tea Peach: Perfectly sweet and gently juicy, this heartbreaker is less than 0.5% ABV, zero sugar, just 10 calories and crushable AF — so you can have a good time anytime, anywhere, no regrets.

Why the name Flowerboy?

Honestly, it’s kind of a clever name if you know your Summer House lore. During season 8 of the Bravo series, Carl Radke asks his best friend Kyle Cooke to be part of his (now cancelled) wedding to Lindsay Hubbard. Instead of Groomsman or Best Man as expected, Radke offers the role of ‘Flowerboy’… claiming it’s Hubbard who doesn’t want Cooke to be more involved.

A THC soda capitalizing on the word flower is cute and it goes well with Loverboy and its current packaging. They also released a non-alcoholic Loverboy this year. Since Carl Radke follows the new cannabis brand on Instagram it’s safe to say the marijuana beverage passes his ‘sobriety’ test…

https://www.instagram.com/hiflowerboy
Amanda Batula has been vocal online about her THC use, and according to Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke doesn’t think marijuana counts as not being ‘sober,’ a journey he is currently on after the loss of his brother. Could they all be partnering up on the future of Loverboy? Follow their Instagram here: @hiflowerboy • Instagram photos and videos



