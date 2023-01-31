SOUTHERN CHARM ‘Pillow King’ Craig Conover sells the ‘best’ sleeping pillow

Southern Charm star Craig Conover has officially earned the title as ‘the Pillow King.’
Owner of Sewing Down South in Downtown Charleston, the pillow line, which features both outdoor and indoor designs, is taking it to the bedroom with an all new line of organic sleeping pillows.
Sewing Down South
The flagship store for Conover’s Sewing Down South opened on Charleston’s King Street Saturday, May 15th, 2021.
Since then the store has attracted fans of both his Bravo reality series and his really good pillows.
Offering outdoor designs for the perfect coastal porch, Craig also produces indoor pillows, like the one he tried to design for Miss Patricia on Southern Charm.
Conover has since mastered his craft, so the next natural move is a pillow you could use every night.
SDS SLEEP is fully organic
Announced this week, ‘SDS Sleep’ is Sewing Down South‘s newest line of fully organic sleeping pillows.
Craig did the research himself on pillows, which start at $50 a piece.
The website describes the filling as “100% GOTS Certified Organic Cotton cover + hypoallergenic fill that feels like down – it’s safer for you and the environment.”
Sounds comfy, already!
What’s wrong with my sewing?
Naomie tried to shade Craig about his sewing, but the Southern Charm star has been determined to prove her wrong.
Nothing sounds ‘wrong’ with these SDS sleeping pillows as far as we’re concerned.
Information on the new product straight from Conover’s official website:
PRODUCT INFORMATION:
- 100% GOTS CERTIFIED ORGANIC COTTON SHELL
- HYPOALLERGENIC: Feels like down, but it’s a safer fill for tots & the environment
- Crafted with care by hand in the USA
- No Chemicals
- Perfectly sized for a queen: 20 x 30 with 34 oz. of weighted fill
- Fill to be fluffy, but not overstuffed – it’s just right!
- Machine washable and easy to clean
- Pillow case NOT INCLUDED, but a pillow case is also not necessary
- Includes a SDS Branded Pillow Bag to protect up to two pillows when traveling or storing.
SUGGESTED CARE: To make sure our pillows deliver the best quality and your dreams are so sweet – wash before use on gentle cycle, in cold water, with light colors. No bleach, please – we recommend tumble drying on low heat with a tennis ball or wood dryer ball to maintain that perfect amount of fluff!
If you want to try these organic wonders for yourself they can be purchased at the brick and mortar location, as well as online.
