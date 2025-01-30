BEFORE THE 90 DAYS Tigerlily family lawsuit details, owed grandfather’s trust more than $340k

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Tigerlily Abdelfattah loves to flaunt her wealth, including the supposed purchase of a $26,000 watch for her fiancé Adnan during her show intro.

Tigerlily has stated on social media that a large part of her wealth comes from investments made by her grandfather Gary Moss prior to his passing in February of 2019. Tigerlily hasn’t mentioned on social media that she and her mother were ordered to pay her uncle more than $340,000 in 2022 after they took money from her grandfather’s trust without permission.

As Starcasm previously reported, Tigerlily’s uncle Takahito Moss was named the trustee of her grandfather’s trust. Tigerlily and her mother contested Takahito’s role in court alleging that Gary Moss’s signatures on the trust amendments naming Takahito trustee were forged.

THE REASON TIGERLILY BECAME A HANDWRITING EXPERT

Tigerlily revealed in a Q&A with her fans on Instagram that it was the alleged forged signatures on her grandfather’s trust documents that motivated her to become a handwriting expert.

In her post, Tigerlily implies that her uncle didn’t just forge her grandfather’s signature, he also “poisoned and killed” him.

“My grandfather was poisoned and killed by a family member,” Tigerlily wrote. “That same family member forged Trust documents to steal the money from my grandmother (who had cancer and dementia). (This is when I began my 4 year long education to be a handwriting expert.)”

More from Tigerlily’s answer:

My mom and I took care of my grandmother after my grandfather’s passing. She lived another 3.5 years until she passed. My grandmother never got her stolen money back bc the court system is corrupt. Therefore, I never got my inheritance either bc the forger stole it all to keep for himself. I always try and find the rainbow in a bad situation. And the rainbow in this situation was that a different court approved the restraining order to keep this family member away from my grandmother bc he was verbally, emotionally, and mentally abusing her. There is an ongoing criminal investigation against him, but these things just take a long time unfortunately.

TIGERLILY FILES FOR A RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST HER UNCLE

In June of 2022, Tigerlily filed an application to become the permanent guardian of her grandmother, who was legally incapacitated due to severe dementia. The grandmother was living with Tigerlily’s mother in Texas at the time.

Tigerlily’s filing also included an application for a temporary restraining order against her Uncle, Takahito Moss, which would prevent him from speaking with his mother.

According to the filing, Takahito spoke with his mother twice a week. The calls were mandated by a Florida court so Takahito could ascertain his mother’s financial needs and disperse the appropriate funds from his father’s trust.

Tigerlily alleges in her filing that Takahito’s phone conversations with his mother were not to assess monetary need. She claims they “confuse” her grandmother and “cause her emotional harm.”

From Tigerlily’s application:

A phone was provided to the Proposed Ward for the purpose of Takahito making calls to her to determine her necessity for distribution from the Trust for support. Takahito calls the Proposed Ward twice a week. Based upon information and belief, Takahito does not call to obtain information concerning the Proposed Ward’s financial needs for housing, food, clothing, utilities, medical needs or any other basic living necessities which would require distributions from the Trust. Takahito is aware through the Florida litigation that the Proposed Ward has no assets and only has income from her Social Security which is insufficient to pay for most of her basic needs. Furthermore, due to the Proposed Ward’s incapacity, she is unable to effectively convey what her financial needs are. Takahito’s conversations with the Proposed Ward instead routinely focus on: A. The fact that the Proposed Ward’s loved ones are dead. The Proposed Ward believes her deceased husband is away on business and each time she is told he is dead by Takahito it is as if she is hearing it for the first time. This has occurred multiple times and the Proposed Ward is stricken with stress and grief each time which additionally continues the deterioration of her dementia. B. Takahito asks the Proposed Ward if she wants to “return back to Florida where her home is”. The Proposed Ward becomes upset when she is told she is not in her own home and becomes concerned she then owes someone money for staying in another person’s home. C. In one instance, the Proposed Ward told Takahito she needed money. Takahito’s reply was “…you are more important than money…”, then chuckled and dismissed the request, moving on to another topic. … E. Takahito will discuss with the Proposed Ward how he has little money, he cannot retire, cannot take a vacation, cannot go out and enjoy things, and that he has to work hard to earn money to pay for his children.

he day after Tigerlily’s filed the applications a judge granted the temporary restraining order and named Tigerlily her grandmother’s custodian.

The order granting both applications stated Tigerlily’s grandmother “will suffer probable, imminent and irreparable damage for which money damages will not adequately compensate her if this Temporary Restraining Order does not issue and she continues to communicate with Takahito.”

TAKAHITO RESPONDS TO TIGERLILY’S ALLEGATIONS

Takahito Moss filed an objection to the inventory, appraisement, and list of claims roughly three months after Tigerlily’s initial filings.

As part of her application, Tigerlily was required to list any and all claims owed to her grandmother’s estate. She listed Takahito for “failure to distribute to and for the benefit of the Ward such amounts of the income and/or principle necessary or advisable to provide for the Ward’s support, health, medical care, and related emergency medical needs for her to live in the manner to which she had become accustomed.”

Takahito argues in his initial objection that Tigerlily failed to mention the fact that she and her mother still owed the grandfather’s trust more than $340,000. The debt was the result of a civil lawsuit filed by Tigerlily and her mother in Florida in 2019.

Takahito Moss objects to the Inventory to the extent that a claim owed by Tigerlily to Proposed Ward is not listed. There exists a personal judgment against Tigerlily, joint and severally, for $340,408.95 which is owed to the trust for Proposed Ward’s benefit.

Takahito’s filing includes excerpts from the deposition of Tigerlily’s mother in the previous Florida lawsuit. In her deposition, Tigerlily’s mother admits transferring funds from the Gary Moss trust into her and Tigerlily’s bank accounts. Some of the funds were used to pay for attorneys in the Florida lawsuit.

27 days after his initial filing, Takahito filed an objection and response to the restraining order and Tigerlily’s request to become her grandmother’s guardian.

Below are some excerpts from Takahito’s objection, filed on September 29, 2022:

Takahito Moss (“Takahito”) objects to the appointment of Tigerlily as the permanent guardian of the person and the estate of the Proposed Ward due to Tigerlily’s financial exploitation of Proposed Ward—an inherent conflict of interest—and would show that an independent third party should be appointed the guardian of the person and estate of the Proposed Ward.

Tigerlily has been found jointly and severally liable for a $344,408.95 money judgment owed to the Gary W. Moss Revocable Trust as amended (“Trust”) which provides support for Proposed Ward. Furthermore, [Tigerlily’s mom] admitted that she and Tigerlily used approximately $200,000 of Proposed Ward’s funds for payment of their own attorney fees and possibly other items. Accordingly, Tigerlily is adverse to the interests of Proposed Ward by default, in addition to her numerous bad acts, as outlined in detail below, and cannot be appointed as the permanent guardian of the person or estate herein.

The Florida Court ordered [Tigerlily and her mother] to produce the original Trust documents and financial documents for review in light of the forgery claims, but the orders of that court were ignored by both individuals resulting in compel hearings and contempt findings. In the interim, Takahito has been prevented from communicating with Proposed Ward and/or visiting with Proposed Ward, essentially holding her hostage to gain leverage over the Trust funds. Numerous discussions took place between the Florida attorneys requesting visits with Proposed Ward, and each request was rejected or ignored.

Pursuant to § 1104.354 of the Texas Estates Code, a person may not be appointed guardian if the person: (1) is a party or is a person whose parent is a party to a lawsuit concerning or affecting the welfare of the proposed ward… …(2) is indebted to the proposed ward, unless the person pays the debt before appointment; or (3) asserts a claim adverse to the proposed ward or the proposed ward’s property. Tex. Estates Code § 1104.354.

TIGERLILY’S GRANDFATHER’S EMAILS

The revised trust documents Tigerlily claims weren’t actually signed by her grandfather include revisions that take away Tigerlily’s control of her portion of the trust.

Below is an excerpt from the trust revision pertaining to Tigerlily (aka Mariko) and Takahito (the Successor Trustee):

The Share intended for my granddaughter MARIKO HABERMAN shall, however, not be distributed to her outright but instead shall be held by my Successor Trustee, who may exercise their authority as they see fit to make disbursements for the benefit of my granddaughter MARIKO HABERMAN. It is my ultimate wish and desire that Share Three be invested in a manner that will make it last for a period of time deemed satisfactory by my Successor Trustee, in their sole discretion. During this time my Successor Trustee shall have absolute authority to pay all or any part of the net income from Share Three to or for the benefit of my granddaughter MARIKO HABERMAN, for her health, education, maintenance and support, to such extent and at such time or times and in such manner as may be determined in the absolute discretion of my Successor Trustee. Any net income not so paid shall he accumulated and added to principal at least annually and thereafter shall be held, administered and disposed of as a part thereof. In addition, my Successor Trustee may pay to or for the benefit of my granddaughter MARIKO HABERMAN, for her health, education, maintenance and support, from the principal of Share Three, such amounts, including the whole thereof, as determined in the absolute discretion of my trustee.

As evidence against Tigelrily’s claims that her grandfather didn’t sign the trust revisions, Takahito included multiple emails he received from Tigerlily’s grandfather prior to his passing.

“Going to Legal next week to do that amendment to my trust, and your controlling disbursement of Mari’s share,” Gary moss wrote in an email dated October 18, 2011. (Mari was short for Mariko, Tigerlily’s birth name.) “Don’t say anything to Mari or [her mother] about it.”

In another email, dated October 5, 2011, Gary Moss referenced Tigerlily’s spending habits.

“I’m going to have that IRA beneficiary to be [Tigerlily’s grandmother], followed by you and [Tigerlily’s mom], because, if I included Mari, we could not control the distribution, and she’d probably blow it that afternoon, as per her record.”

In November of 2017, Gary Moss wrote an email to his son Takahito in which he mentions “the disaster of my daughter managing my rentals.”

It certainly seems as though Tigerlily’s grandfather has little to no faith in her or her mother’s ability to manage money and/or assets. Meanwhile, Takahito appears to be a business school graduate who works in the finance/insurance industry, based on his LinkedIn profile.

Tigerlily’s grandmother passed away in November of 2022. That was less than 2 months after Takahito’s response was filed.

An order closing temporary guardianship of the estate and discharging temporary guardian was filed February 8, 2024.

Tigerlily mentions a criminal investigation into her uncle. I have not been able to find any evidence of a criminal case being filed.

