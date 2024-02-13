WINTER HOUSE Bravo’s Winter House is cancelled announces star Paige DeSorbo

Is Bravo’s Winter House reality series cancelled? After 3 seasons of combining stars from Summer House and Southern Charm, Paige DeSorbo makes a post that implies the show is over.

Winter House is a crossover Bravo reality series that combines stars of Summer House, Southern Charm, and more. In season 3, which finished airing in late 2023, additions were also made from Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck.

Debuting in 2021, the show follows Bravolebs to Vermont to enjoy a “Summer House” atmosphere in the winter months, causing shenanigans in the snow with an array of cold weather fashions.

Winter House stars Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Kory Keefer, Jason Cameron, Craig Conover, Ciara Miller, Luke Gulbranson, Paige DeSorbo and many more. Rachel Clark and Jessica Stocker joined as new main cast members in season 2.

Season 3 surprisingly featured Tom Schwartz during #Scandoval and a much more mature Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean but fans weren’t loving the hodgepodge of a cast. As it turns out, the fate of the show may be in trouble because of it.

In a shocking Instagram post from New York Fashion Week, star of Summer House, Southern Charm Paige DeSorbo seemingly implies that the reality show has been cancelled.

From her Instagram Story below, DeSorbo references her history of pantsless looks while dropping the major bombshell.

From the RETROFÊTE runway show, the following was posted:

winter house cancelled

The first 3 seasons of Winter House are streaming now on Peacock.

As of the publication of this article no other outlets have reported on nor confirmed this information and no other stars have made the announcement.

