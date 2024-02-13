WINTER HOUSE Bravo’s Winter House is cancelled announces star Paige DeSorbo

Is Bravo’s Winter House reality series cancelled? After 3 seasons of combining stars from Summer House and Southern Charm, Paige DeSorbo makes a post that implies the show is over.
Winter House
Winter House is a crossover Bravo reality series that combines stars of Summer House, Southern Charm, and more. In season 3, which finished airing in late 2023, additions were also made from Vanderpump Rules and Below Deck.
Debuting in 2021, the show follows Bravolebs to Vermont to enjoy a “Summer House” atmosphere in the winter months, causing shenanigans in the snow with an array of cold weather fashions.
Winter House stars Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Kory Keefer, Jason Cameron, Craig Conover, Ciara Miller, Luke Gulbranson, Paige DeSorbo and many more. Rachel Clark and Jessica Stocker joined as new main cast members in season 2.
Season 3 surprisingly featured Tom Schwartz during #Scandoval and a much more mature Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean but fans weren’t loving the hodgepodge of a cast. As it turns out, the fate of the show may be in trouble because of it.
I couldn’t be less excited for #winterhouse. I kinda hate that everyone is pretending they think Kyle is cool. pic.twitter.com/JHtHCtlS9s
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) October 25, 2023
This show sucks without Lindsay #WinterHouse
— Steph (@stepphiieeGrl) October 14, 2022
Oh HELL NO!! Not the #WinterHouse premier after the 2nd #RHOBH reunion episode. Ok so… what Bravo exec has a child, grandchild, niece or nephew on the show? Who owes someone a favor & is pushing this so hard. #SummerHouse sucked!! THIS sucks!! Stop trying to make this happen!! pic.twitter.com/nYFPdsOBf1
— Sarah Says… (@SarahSaysS0) October 21, 2021
Wait are these 2 VPR dudes on #WinterHouse all season? I hate that show specifically bc the cast sucks. I’m not sure I can continue this…
— QueenBunnybean (@middlefishnyc) October 14, 2022
It is becoming so hard to watch people date on reality shows. Not quite as bad as having to date in real life but these people are so cringey to watch! 😆 #WinterHouse pic.twitter.com/I8yl9UpLUC
— Petty Crocker (@MaraliGrace) January 11, 2023
Winter House is cancelled
In a shocking Instagram post from New York Fashion Week, star of Summer House, Southern Charm Paige DeSorbo seemingly implies that the reality show has been cancelled.
From her Instagram Story below, DeSorbo references her history of pantsless looks while dropping the major bombshell.
From the RETROFÊTE runway show, the following was posted:
The first 3 seasons of Winter House are streaming now on Peacock.
As of the publication of this article no other outlets have reported on nor confirmed this information and no other stars have made the announcement.
