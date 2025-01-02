SOUTHERN CHARM Naomie Olindo spotted supporting ex Craig Conover following his breakup with Paige DeSorbo

Southern Charm star Naomie Olindo dated Craig Conover for over 2 years before dumping him for not wanting to grow up. He moved on to a relationship with Summer House star Paige DeSorbo that just recently came to a shocking end. Now, eagle-eyed fans have spotted Naomie creeping back into the fold… supporting Conover in his very grown up business endeavors.

See the photo below…

Craig Conover relationships

Craig Conover is an OG star of Southern Charm, a Bravo reality series based in Charleston, South Carolina. Centered around Conover and his friends, the creator of Sewing Down South has had several girlfriends featured on camera including Naomie Olindo and Paige DeSorbo.

Craig and Sewing Down South have a partnership with Bud Light! A f*ck you to Naomie to TropHop all in one! Love to see it #SouthernCharm pic.twitter.com/1CtWo4zVVQ — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) July 6, 2022

Craig dated Naomie Olindo from 2015-2017, before Craig was the ‘mature’ businessman he is today. Coining the most popular line of the series ‘What’s wrong with my sewing,’ the quip was actually in response to Olindo accusing Conover of sitting around and doing nothing most of the time. After their relationship ended (horribly), Conover found himself enthralled with Summer House it-girl Paige DeSorbo.

DeSorbo dated the Southern Charm star for over 3 years before ending it abruptly in December 2024. While the pair were dating, both experienced an increase in success, with Conover not only growing his lifestyle brand, but also opening two restaurants with costar Austen Kroll. Carriage House is a popular eatery in NYC, while Bar By The Way just opened in Charleston.

By The Way grand opening

By The Way is open for business in Charleston! Kroll and Conover’s latest venture started serving food in early December 2024 and had an epic grand opening party to kick things off. Reddit users and fans of Southern Charm noticed that Olindo was at the opening of Craig’s new restaurant… and there’s a photo from their official Instagram accounts to prove it.

Reddit user Lumpy_Debt_9259 captioned the above post:

I wonder if Austin or Craig invited her? Since Craig is single I wouldn’t be 100 % surprised if he extended the invite. Found it on Craig’s instagram and it is also found on the By The Way instagram as well.

Fans were quick to speculate in the comments:

One-Fish2178 I don’t think it’s weird. There were a lot of SC and southern hospitality people in the video, they were all probably invited for promotional purposes. She’s on good terms w both Austen & Craig so I’m sure they invited her.

RLTize I like him and Naomi together. She had (edited: changed has to had) him at his worst, when he would lie to her so it wasn’t a big surprise she was frustrated with him. I think they would do well now that they’ve both matured but I want better for Naomi 😬 Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursday nights at 8/7PM CST Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com





