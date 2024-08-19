Only Murders In The Building escape rooms in NY and LA

Hulu is partnering with The Escape Game for limited-time escape room experiences in New York and Los Angeles inspired by Hulu’s popular comedy thriller series, Only Murders In The Building!

The first escape room experience will open in Midtown Manhattan on August 30. That will be followed by a second Only Murders In The Building escape room at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles on September 7.

Presale tickets are currently available here!

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING INSPIRED ESCAPE ROOM EXPERIENCE TO OPEN IN NEW YORK AUG. 30

Hulu and The Escape Game Bring Limited-Time Interactive Escape Room Experience Coast to Coast Beginning in New York City on Aug. 30 and in Los Angeles on Sept. 7

After fans’ enthusiastic reaction to last year’s successful “Only Murders in the Building” pop-up escape room experience in Los Angeles, Hulu and The Escape Game have teamed up once again to offer another exciting activation, this time inspired by season four of the multi-Emmy(R) Award-winning Hulu Original comedy series. The interactive escape room will open in Midtown Manhattan on Aug. 30, and the experience will also return to Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles on Sept. 7, offering fans the chance to step into the world of the beloved series. Presale starts Aug. 27 offering 20% off tickets. Sign up for tickets exclusively at Only Murders in the Building through The Escape Game.

Participants will be transported into the world of the series as they navigate an all-new mystery. The experience will feature hidden bookcase doorways, secret passageways and immersive elements that reflect key aspects of the show’s characters and storylines. Throughout the hourlong experience, guests will need to use their problem-solving skills to uncover the latest secrets of the Arconia’s residents while reliving their favorite moments from the series. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with familiar props and discover various show Easter eggs while embodying their inner sleuth before time runs out.

“The Escape Game prides itself on a customized approach to hospitality, delivering unique experiences tailored to each guest,” says Teddy Cheek, senior director of Marketing & Brand at The Escape Game. “We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Hulu and bring to life every crime junkies dream, stepping inside the world of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and immersing themselves in both problem-solving and team building, just like the show’s star-studded cast.”

Season four of “Only Murders in the Building” premieres Aug. 27 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









