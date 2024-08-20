LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Ray allegedly hit Britney, order of protection issued

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Raymond Ford was arrested earlier this month for domestic assault, and now we have some additional details.

According to the criminal complaint, Ray “did then and there intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly cause bodily injury to Britney Ford, the complainant, by striking Britney Ford with defendant’s hand.”

That is all the information provided in the complaint. Starcasm obtained a copy of the police report from the incident, but the initial copy provided by police was heavily redacted and had even less information about the incident resulting in Ray’s arrest.

Britney gets order of protection against Ray

The day after Ray’s arrest, an emergency order of protection was put in place. The order states that Ray is not allowed to be within 200 yards of the couple’s house or Britney’s place of employment.

Ray is allowed to have communication with Britney, but it cannot be threatening or harassing in nature. (However, a condition of Ray’s bond states he “shall not communicate directly or indirectly with the victim or any member of the victim’s family or household.”)

Ray signed the order of protection on August 12. “This order is effective upon issuance and shall remain in full force and effect for 51 days, until midnight on the 11th day of October 2024,” the order states.

It’s important to note that the order of protection was requested by an officer and not Britney.

It’s also noteworthy that Britney is described as Ray’s spouse in the filing. There were rumors swirling that the couple may have divorced because Ray’s marital status was listed as “single” when he was booked into jail.

Ray is scheduled to be arraigned on the misdemeanor charge of Assault Causing Bodily Injury (Family Violence) on September 12.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com









