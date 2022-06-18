It appears as though Britney Reed and Ray Ford will be returning for the new season of Life After Lockup after all! There was a leak last month reportedly revealing the cast for the new season that left the couple out, but the omission must have been an error because they are both featured in the new preview trailer released by WE tv!
It was initially reported late last year that Britney and Ray would be coming back, which made a lot of sense given that they had what looks to be a rather beautiful wedding ceremony that would have made for some great reality television.
However, Britney later seemed to have some very serious issues with both Ray and show producers. The couple remained together, but a cast leak in May excluded them both. It was assumed that their exclusion was due to Britney’s issues with production and/or her relationship problems with Ray.
Here’s a rough recording of the preview trailer, which WE tv has only released as a television commercial:
You can see in the video that Britney and Ray’s wedding planning and ceremony will be a huge part of their story line this season. And, of course, producers were not able to resist throwing in some pre-nuptial agreement drama! The pre-nup is especially important for Britney and Ray given the fact that he owes more than $140,000 in restitution due to his convictions stemming from a series of drug store robberies.
The clip features three other couples as well. Daonte and Lindsey make their official on screen debut together, and it looks like he might make it further around the bases than he did with Nicole, Sr.
Shawn and Sara are back with another season of skeletons coming out of Shawn’s closet. Could one of those skeletons be Shawn’s free again ex Destinie?! Oh, and let’s not forget about the very small skeleton in the form of a baby coming out of Sara’s womb. (There is nothing about the pregnancy or birth in the trailer, but Shawn’s seventh child will definitely be a major part of their story.)
Fans will also be seeing more of the Newlywed misadventures of Chazz and Branwin this season. The clip includes Chazz wearing a suit and popping a champagne bottle while FaceTiming. Then we see Branwin’s hubby at a strip club with a young lady’s legs draped over his shoulders. “This is what heaven’s like?” Chazz asks awkwardly. (At least I think that’s what he says — the audio is very rough.) Chazz’s body language and actual language seem to hint that heaven may not be for him. 😂
I’m going to speculate that the strip club footage is from Chazz’s Kentucky bachelor party thrown by his death metal band mates. Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup producers are notorious for sharing cringey adult scenes, but even they wouldn’t go so far as to show Branwin’s daughter Arienne stripping for her stepdad, right? RIGHT?!
Marcelino and Brittany are back yet again, and this time it looks like Marcelino will be getting into some big time trouble. The commercial teases a scene in which Marcelino is pulled over by police, but that could just be creative editing. There is also a scene in which Brittany is seen yanking framed photos from the wall and smashing them as she calls Marcelino a cheater and a liar. Did Marcelino step out beyond their accepted threesome?!
It’s unclear how the return of Brittany and Ray affects the list of couples that were reportedly going to be on the new season.
Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup returns to WE tv in July. We will keep an eye out for an exact premiere date, cast confirmation, and a better quality video of the trailer.
#LoveAfterLockup the seven couples reportedly returning for the new season of #LifeAfterLockup have been leaked! https://t.co/OURNeY8aNb pic.twitter.com/x2bVwc4FAi
— Starcasm (@starcasm) May 23, 2022
