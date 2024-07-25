19 KIDS AND COUNTING How many Duggars are twins?

With the announcement of Jed and Katey’s twin baby girls due late 2024, fans are wondering which Duggars were born in sets of two.

Read more to find out how many sets of twins are now in the Duggar family…

Katey and Jed Duggar announce twins

Exciting news in the fundie world was announced when Jed Duggar and his wife Katey shared that they are expecting twins. The couple, who married in April 2021, have 2 children, son Truett (2022) and daughter Nora (2023.) During a gender reveal which included confetti-filled balloons, the next-gen Duggars learned that they’re having TWIN GIRLS!

The Jed Duggar House is now going to be outnumbered by the women 4-2. Not sure how that will vibe with their patriarchal home life structure, but the young couple seem thrilled by the news.

Interesting to note that several Duggars attended the gender reveal including Joy-Anna Forsyth, who was front row for all the photos. Jim Bob, Michelle and Josie came from the Big House… kind of crazy we got a rare Jim Bob sighting! Also seen in the background is Hannah Duggar, Jed’s twin Jeremiah*’s wife.

How many Duggars are twins?

Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu’s baby girls will be the first set of twins to be born to the Duggar children, but Jim Bob and Michelle had two sets of twins of their own. Yes, some fans may not know that John-David and Jana are actually TWINS!

While they are certainly not identical, both took the role as head of the household as eldest brother Joshua has been riddled with scandal for decades. Both like to keep to themselves and have a bit of mystery surrounding their lives, even though the pair are both equally grounded.

*Yes, the most crazy part of the whole story is Jedidiah and Jeremiah Duggar are also twins, though also not identical.

According to WebMD:

As it turns out, some types of twins are hereditary. Suppose you’re a gestational parent and a close relative (like a parent or sibling) has fraternal (non-identical) twins. In that case, you’re twice as likely to have twins yourself.

Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley@gmail.com









