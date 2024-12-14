LOVE DURING LOCKUP Krystal cut her husband with a knife, got 14 years

Love During Lockup Season 5’s Sam moved all the way from Oregon to Texas to marry his felon bae Krystal, despite the fact that she is only halfway through her 14-year prison sentence.

However, it could be that Sam should be less concerned about how long it will be before Krystal is released and more concerned about what she might do when she gets out.

Sam and Krystal from Love During Lockup

KRYSTAL CUT 1ST HUSBAND WITH A KNIFE

Being married to Krystal can be a dangerous. The reason she is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence is because she attacked her first husband — with a knife!

“When I was 19 I fell in love with a guy. It was a very addiction-fueled, Volatile relationship,” Krystal reveals on the show.

“My ex-husband and I got into a really bad argument and I assaulted him by cutting him on the forehead with a kitchen knife.”

According to jail and court records, Krystal was arrested in April of 2017 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Krystal “did then and there intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly cause bodily injury to [husband] by cutting [husband] with a knife, and the defendant did then and there use or exhibit a deadly weapon, to-wit: knife, during commission of the assault,” reads the indictment.

At the time of her arrest, Krystal was 22. She had been married for a year and a half.

KRYSTAL SENTENCED TO PROBATION

Krystal pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in August of 2017.

The court deferred adjudication and placed Krystal on probation for eight years.

Four months after sentencing, Krystal was charged with multiple probation violations:

• Possession and use of marijuana

• Use of PCP

• Using her grandmother’s urine for a drug test

• Texting the victim (her ex-husband)

Love During Lockup Krystal throwback photo from 2018

KRYSTAL SENTENCED TO 14 YEARS

Krystal was found guilty of the probation violations. As a result, she was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon conviction.

Krystal appealed her sentencing, but the appeal did not go well. Krystal’s defense attorney made a filing stating there was no justifiable reason for appeal, then asked to be recused.

Krystal’s appeal was denied.

WHEN WILL KRYSTAL BE RELEASED?


The Texas Department of Corrections lists Krystal’s projected released date as October 4 of 2031. HOWEVER, the TDOC website indicates Krystal’s parole eligibility date was October 6 of 2024.

Krystal is still in custody at a Texas prison at the time of this post.

