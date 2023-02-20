Why Anna Duggar will never divorce child pornography recipient Josh Duggar

19 Kids and Counting fans have watched the evolution of Josh Duggar and Anna Keller’s relationship since 2008.
When they got married, they seemed like a happy couple… but what Anna didn’t know is that Josh Duggar was living a double life – one filled with molestation, sex workers, and most shocking, child pornography.
While anyone else would have called it quits immediately, Anna Duggar is likely to stay with Josh Duggar forever. This is why the Christian fundamentalist is still frequently visiting her disgraced husband in jail and why she will likely never file for divorce.
Josh Duggar and Anna Keller
Josh Duggar met Anna Keller in 2006 at a homeschoolers convention for people who share their strict religious beliefs. After telling Josh she didn’t want to get engaged until she turned 20, Duggar proposed to Anna on her 20th birthday.
Having never been with anyone else, the two shared their first kiss at the wedding alter in 2008.
Several Duggar scandals
Josh and Anna have remained close, even as Duggar’s multiple scandals started to come to light.
In May of 2015, the first big shocker was released – Josh Duggar molested multiple underage girls when he was 14, including some of his siblings.
This was a big surprise, but fell off the radar for a moment once his family started making every excuse under the sun pointing to how he had been rehabilitated.
Josh made this statement on Facebook about the incident:
Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends. I confessed this to my parents who took several steps to help me address the situation. We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling. I understood that if I continued down this wrong road that I would end up ruining my life.
Unfortunately, just months later, Duggar’s name was released during the ‘Ashley Madison’ leak, which exposed Josh’s cheating via multiple dating websites.
Again, Josh asked for forgiveness, seemingly downplaying the events:
I deeply regret all hurt I have caused so many by being such a bad example. I humbly ask for your forgiveness. Please pray for my precious wife Anna and our family during this time.
Believe it or not, THIS wouldn’t be the last drama the couple had to deal with.
Josh Duggar child pornography
An investigation in 2021 revealed the most disturbing information to date. On a desktop computer at his auto dealership was thousands of images and videos of underage kids involved in child pornography.
He was detained at the Washington County jail without bail, but immediately plead not guilty.
Anna has stayed by his side through the entire situation, holding hands with him during the trial that would inevidely find him guilty of receiving and possessing child porn.
Duggar was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison because of his actions. Anna is home with their seven children in Arkansas, raising them alone and providing homeschool to her entire brood.
For the love of God
The number one reason Anna Duggar will never leave Josh is because of their religion. The fundies are so strict when it comes to marriage and divorce, the ‘D’ word was likely never even brought up in their circle.
Instead, the Duggar’s seem to be doing what they can to stay together – Anna has been visiting Josh in prison several times a month, and is even rumored to be receiving Christian marriage counseling to work through their ‘issues.’
Despite the fact that Josh Duggar cheated multiple times, and was caught possessing disturbing child pornography of kids as young as toddlers, the two seem committed to each other until the end of time, and its all in the name of Jesus.
Duggars and Divorce
The Duggars and their conservative Christian religion do not believe in divorce, especially instigated by the woman in the relationship.
Independent Baptists actively discourage divorce and believe that marriage is for life. The family has barely spoken of the ‘D’ word, as they believe there is never really any reason to invoke it.
Will Anna Duggar continue to stand by husband Josh Duggar’s side? While it’s a sad admission, the answer is likely ‘yes.’
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com