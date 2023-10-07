THE OTHER WAY Shekinah and Sarper caught bullying fellow castmate

There’s drama between 90 Day Fiancé castmates. Shekinah Garner and Sarper of The Other Way seem to be bullying their fellow castmate.
Find out who Shekinah seemingly came for in an Instagram post…
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is a spin off of the hit TLC series 90 Day Fiancé.
“The Other Way” implies that the American partner is the one that will be moving for love… transplanting themselves in the homeland of their one true love.
The show The Other Way began in 2019 and has aired for 5 seasons. The current season 5 features couples Daniele and Yohan, Mary and Brendan, Kenny and Armando, Holly and Wayne, Kim and TJ, and Shekinah and Sarper.
Shekinah and Sarper
One of the most controversial couples on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way include Sarper and his girlfriend Shekinah Garner.
I’m gonna be honest I actually kind of like these two 😂😂 #90dayfiancetheotherway https://t.co/ihiuahv431
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) October 3, 2023
Shekinah is moving to Turkey to be with her boyfriend Sarper who is a personal trainer in the city. Once she gets there, however, she immediately realizes everything isn’t a fairytale.
Shekinah is gonna run herself crazy trying to tame this man🤦🏽♀️ #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/tXp4lLWqb5
— Gino’s Sandals (@Kimmnng) October 3, 2023
Utterly superficial with a shared love of plastic surgery, these two are a volatile pair – Sarper even asked Shekinah to weigh a specific amount (128) and isn’t afraid to make her step on a scale to prove it.
Shekinah bullying Holly
The @merrypants account on Instagram first noticed that Shekinah Garner appeared to be bulling her fellow cast member Holly Weeks on social media.
In a screenshot of the comments to a meme, Shekinah is pointing out Holly doesn’t quite have a full set.
That’s when her partner Sarper chimed in with the prices of acrylic nails in both America and Turkey.
We are unaware of any beef between these two, so there’s no logical reason for Shekinah to come for Holly so hard on her wedding day.
Are these two being major bullies or is this just a misunderstanding? @ us on Twitter/X.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com